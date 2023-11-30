Ghanaian Singer-Songwriter Ofori Amponsah Counsels Ampong Over Beef With Daddy Lumba

Ofori Amponsah is a famous and well-known Ghanaian singer-songwriter from Agogo, Ashanti Region, Ghana. Currenlty, he stuck into the social media controversy due to the serious topic. Ofori Amponsah has been working in this field for a long time. The recent details are coming that Ofori Amponsah counseled Ampong over beef with Daddy Lumba. He gained popularity after appearing with Daddy Lumba. Daddy Lumba is also a popular musician. Ofori Amponsah is known as the student of Daddy Lumba. This article will help you to learn about Ofori Amponsah and his recent viral news. Let’s discuss this in detail.

In a recent interview. Ofori Amponsah talked with blogger Zionfelix about Ampong and Lumba’s romance. He shared his opinion regarding Lumba and Great Ampong. The fight between Daddy Lumba and Great Ampong started when the Ampong were found guilty of withholding a massive money for their collaborative album. As per the Ampong statement, Lumba holds the GH¢360,000 for himself. Ampong did not receive a significant amount. The musician, Ofori Amponsah talked about the long-standing allegation. He said that he can not talk back about Daddy Lumba. he further said that Daddy Lumba is an inspiration to him. Scroll down the page to learn more.

Before talking about Ofori Amponsah ‘s viral news let’s first look at his profile. As we earlier mentioned Ofori Amponsah is a famous Ghanaian singer-songwriter. He is currently 41 years old. Ofori Amponsah ‘s recent interview has gone viral on the web and caught much attention from the viewers. Ofori Amponsah was stuck in a controversy many times with Daddy Lumba. He said the controversy and allegations can affect an artist’s career. Further, Ofori Amponsah also said it is important to manage our allegations and controversy if we are an artist. Continue with this page till the end.

Ofori Amponsah revealed that his fight with Ampong can be a lesson for other industry artists. He faced many long-standing feuds. Ofori Amponsah said that a normal fight can be through normal ways such as speaking and understanding. As we know the biggest fight can be solved through understanding. Understanding plays an important role in huge controversies. The Ghanaian music industry is like an opportunity for young artists. The artists respect each other in the Ghanaian music industry. Further, Ofori Amponsah is working with best efforts and creating his name in the music industry.