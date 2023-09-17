Ghaziabad: 21-year-old Man Young Man Dies of Heart Attack While Running on Treadmill

A 21-year-old man suffered a fatal heart attack while jogging on a treadmill, sadly passed away. Good Day Readers. Today a tragic incident occurred in a Ghaziabad gym where a man suffered a fatal heart attack while jogging on a treadmill.. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, an individual experienced a heart attack while using a treadmill at a gym. The incident, recorded by CCTV cameras, has gained widespread attention on social media. A disturbing video has surfaced from a gym located in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, depicting a young man collapsing, presumably due to a heart attack, while running on a treadmill. Tragically, the 21-year-old individual passed away instantly as a result of the cardiac event. He was the sole child of his parents and a first-year student at an engineering college in Noida.





The deceased, who appeared to be a young adult, resided in Saraswati Vihar, and the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the Khoda Thana. In the video footage obtained by India Today, the young man who later passed away, dressed in a blue t-shirt, can be observed momentarily pausing his exercise routine before collapsing on the treadmill. Within moments, two other gym-goers who were working out nearby hurried to attend to the motionless man on the treadmill. According to his friends, about 10 minutes prior to experiencing the heart failure, Siddharth had a phone conversation with his mother and subsequently resumed his workout at the gym. Astonishingly, a mere 10 minutes later, while using the treadmill, Siddharth collapsed.

21-year-old Man Young Man Dies of Heart Attack

The medical practitioner who assessed Siddharth stated that he arrived at the hospital in an unconscious state, and an accompanying individual informed the medical team that Siddharth had collapsed while running on the treadmill. The doctor’s assessment indicated that Siddharth appeared to have suffered from a heart failure. The widely shared CCTV footage of this incident has ignited discussions and raised concerns about the necessity of safety precautions during exercise routines.



Regrettably, this is not an isolated occurrence, as there have been cases in the past where individuals passed away while engaging in physical activity. For instance, in November of the previous year, actor Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, aged 46, collapsed at his gym and was reported to have suffered a heart attack. Despite being rushed to the hospital, Siddhaanth was declared deceased, and medical professionals attempted to revive him unsuccessfully.



Furthermore, prior to that, the renowned comedian Raju Srivastava tragically lost his life while exercising. He was using a treadmill when he began experiencing chest pain and subsequently collapsed. His trainer brought him to AIIMS Delhi, where CPR was administered twice in an effort to revive his heart. Regrettably, these resuscitation attempts proved unsuccessful, and it was determined that Srivastava had suffered a cardiac arrest during his gym session.