Ghaziabad: Female Guard Beaten Up, Gang-Raped by 3 in Housing Society

Recently, a piece of horrifying news has surfaced on the internet in which a security guard woman has been told that she was gang-raped by several people. This news is spreading like fire on the internet. People are asking many questions like: When did the accident happen? Where did this accident happen? Has that woman died because of this accident? Are the police looking for this case and many more questions are being raised regarding this incident? Do all of you also want to know about this accident, if yes then stay with us till the end of the article, we have brought complete news related to this accident for you.

According to the information, The woman with whom this incident happened was just a 19-year-old who used to work as a security guard in Ghaziabad. Disclosing one thing, the police have said that a 19-year-old woman was first gang-raped by her supervisor and two guards, then she was badly treated, due to which she died. This came to know on Monday when a female security guard from Chalat had to give up her life in this way. After listening to this news, people have lost their senses because the life of that woman has happened in a very painful way.

Female Guard Beaten Up, Gang-Raped by 3

The police have arrested a 32-year-old man whose name is being told as Ajay. This incident happened on Sunday. After gang-raping the woman, 3 people cleverly admitted her to a private hospital in Greater Noida instead of Ghaziabad, so that she could escape from the hands of the police. But later the woman was admitted to Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi where her condition became more serious and she died on Monday night in Safdarjung hospital.

The police have started legal proceedings from which it has come to know that the woman was a resident of Jharkhand and used to work as a security guard in a housing society staying here at her aunt’s house. The family members of the woman have given their statement that she was beaten up by her supervisor and two other guards, which she protested several times. But in such a rage, his supervisor and three guards gang-raped him and killed him. Even now the police are taking strict action on this case and trying to nab the accused as soon as possible. Here we have shared the complete information with you about this news. So stay safe and stay connected with us for more updates.