Ghaziabad: Man Wanted For Phone-Snatching Bid, College Girl Killed in Encounter

25 mins ago
by Jatin Chaudhary

Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that a man who was sought in connection with an attempted phone-snatching on a college girl in Ghaziabad was killed in a police encounter. Stay with this article to find out more about this news. Jitendra, also known as Jeetu, who was wanted for attempting to snatch a phone from a college student, encountered a fatal confrontation with the police in Ghaziabad. Regrettably, the victim of the robbery succumbed to her injuries on Sunday. A man, sought for his involvement in an attempted robbery on an engineering student, who tragically lost her life due to her injuries, was fatally shot by the police during an encounter in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Ghaziabad

The deceased individual has been positively identified as Jitendra, also known as Jeetu, who had nine criminal cases filed against him. Furthermore, one police officer sustained injuries during the confrontation and is presently receiving medical treatment at a hospital. On October 27, a distressing incident unfolded when two individuals on a motorcycle attempted to steal Kirti Singh’s mobile phone. Kirti, a first-year engineering student at ABES Engineering College, was en route to a bus station in order to catch a bus to Hapur.

Man Wanted For Phone-Snatching Bid

In her valiant effort to resist the snatching, Singh fell from the auto-rickshaw, resulting in severe head injuries. She was subsequently admitted to a nearby hospital, where she tragically passed away during treatment on Sunday, October 29. The primary suspect, identified as Bobbil, also known as Balbir, was taken into police custody following a confrontation. Balbir sustained a gunshot wound to his leg during the exchange of gunfire. Meanwhile, his accomplice, Jitendra, who was operating the motorcycle, managed to escape from the scene.

In Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh, a woman faced severe injuries on Friday when she tumbled from an auto-rickshaw while bravely resisting a mobile phone snatching attempt by two individuals on a motorcycle. This incident took place in Ghaziabad’s Masuri area when Kirti Singh, a first-year engineering student at ABES Engineering College, was en route to a nearby bus station with the intention of catching a bus to Hapur. It was during this journey that two motorcycle-borne men made an attempt to grab her mobile phone. While fiercely holding onto her phone and opposing the snatchers, Kirti was tragically pulled from the auto-rickshaw, leading to severe head injuries.

After the incident, Kirti was swiftly taken to a nearby hospital, and her condition remains in a critical state. An initial complaint, known as a First Information Report (FIR), was registered at a police station in Ghaziabad. On the following day, one of the suspects, identified as Bobeel, was apprehended by the police in an operation, as reported by a senior Ghaziabad Police official. The other suspect, known as Jeetu, continues to elude capture, the official further mentioned.

