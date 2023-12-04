Ghim Moh Suicide Reason? Mother and Infant Found Dead in Singapore

Recently, a piece of shocking news has surfaced on the internet in which it is being told that a child named Ghim Moh has died. Yes, you heard it right. This news has attracted a lot of attention from the people. After this everyone seems to be interested in knowing when Ghim Moh died. What could have been the reason for Ghim Moh’s death? We have collected for you every information related to the death of Ghim Moh. So, without any delay, let’s start the article and learn in-depth about the death of Ghim Moh. According to information, a one-year-old child and a 33-year-old woman were found dead under a row of Housing Board apartments in Eunos on Sunday afternoon.

When the police received information about this incident, understanding the gravity of the situation, they started their investigation on this matter. This accident made the hearts of the people of the Eunos community beat faster. On the other hand, social media users are also feeling disappointed after knowing about this accident. During its investigation, the police shared some information about the incident with the public and said that the police received a call about this accident at around 12:40. The bodies of a mother and her child were found at Block 35 Eunos Crescent. However, both the bodies have been sent for postmortem on time by the police, the reports of which may take some time to come.

Ghim Moh Suicide Reason?

The police are continuing their investigation of this case to collect all the evidence and witnesses. Police have demanded that people will also have to help them to solve this case. After the death of the woman and child, her family is going through a very difficult time. In this case, nearby people have told the police that when they saw the dead bodies of the woman and the child, they were horrified. However, when the incident occurred, people heard a very loud noise.

After which people showed the process of gathering at the spot. The family has also hoped from the law that their members who lost their lives in this incident will get justice. We request that if you ever see any such unknown incident happening, then first of all inform the police about it. Today’s article ends with this, see you in the next new article with a piece of new news, till then stay tuned with us for more updates.