Ghulam Muhammad Dar Death Reason? Prominent Kashmiri Artist Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Rafiabad Passed Away

Ghulam Muhammad Dar was a Prominent and recognized Kashmiri artist. It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of Ghulam Muhammad Dar. Yes, indeed, Prominent Kashmiri artist Ghulam Muhammad Dar has recently passed away. The sudden passing of the artist left the whole nation shocked and in mourning. The news of Ghulam Muhammad Dar’s passing has sent shockwaves over the internet who knew him as an artist. After his passing, people want to know more about his demise including obituary and funeral service details. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news go through the page and read the full article. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, the Prominent Kashmiri artist Ghulam Muhammad Dar of Rafiabad has recently passed away. Ghulam Muhammad Dar’s passing leaves a loss felt by friends, family, and the whole nation, where he was known for his art. Many social communities, libraries, and cultural organizations of the valley expressed their grief for the late Ghulam Muhammad Dar. There are condolence meeting was organised by the Bulbul Academy of Performing Arts as Ghulam Muhammad Dar was a respected chairman. The Kashmiri folk music is deeply affected by the sudden passing of Prominent Kashmiri artist Ghulam Muhammad Dar. Read more in the next section.

Ghulam Muhammad Dar Death Reason?

The Kashmiri artist Ghulam Muhammad Dar was too passionate about his art and work. His art will always remembered for a long time. Ghulam Muhammad Dar spend his memorable time with the Bulbul Academy of Performing Arts. Further, during the occasion, the head of BAPA, Rafiq Masoodi, expressed his words for Ghulam Muhammad Dar as he was a skilled artist. The music industry is grappling with news of his passing. As of now the exact cause of death of Ghulam Muhammad Dar is unknown, shrouding the circumstances in a veil of sadness. Keep following, Keep reading.

Ghulam Muhammad Dar was a recognized figure in the music industry. In addition, he worked with many notable figures such as Hamam Nabi Bulbul, Abdul Raheem Butt, and Ghulam Rasool Ahangar. On the other side, Ghulam Muhammad Dar's brother was also a notable poet. The meeting is also organized for the late Kashmiri artist Ghulam Muhammad Dar with special prayers. Ghulam Muhammad Dar was skilled and experienced in playing the Matka and acknowledged his collaboration with renowned musicians. He created his significant place in the world of music.