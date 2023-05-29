Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar MeinM Written Update 29 May 2023

In this article, we are going to give you a written update on GHUM HAI KISI KEY PYAAR MEIN. The viewers are very excited to get the written update of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. People are very excited to know about the upcoming episode of this serial on May 29, 2023. This is a very popular show on Star Plus. People want to know the written update of this serial. If you want to know complete information on the tv serial. Let’s read in detail.

Ghum Hai Kisi ke Pyar Mein

The episodes start with Ninad. Chavans return home. First, Ninad told Mohit to go to Virat’s room and check whether he is in his room or not. After that Bhavani starts creaming. Bhavani is yelling because she does not believe Satya because Virat goes outside with Satya. She really hates Satya. When Bhavani is yelling, Ashwani comes and stops her from blaming the game. When Mohit goes to Virat’s room he finds that he is not his room. Vinu asks if Baba also left him like Aayi. Then Ashwani tells Vinu that do not think like that we have to think that where is Virat. Virat’s family worries that where Virat is gone.

Now, the scene comes where Satya’s family and Sai reach Hospital. When both reach the hospital they are shocked after seeing Satya’s critical condition. After, seeing Satya’s condition, Amba asks Satya’s family why Satya is not talking. The doctor enters the patient’s room and tells Saty’s family that He was brought to the hospital in critical condition. He was injured in a bad condition. When he was bright here he was vomiting and then he lost consciousness. His health condition is very serious. Further, the doctor is waiting for the MRI reports of Satya.

In the next scene, the doctor takes Satya away on the stretcher. Then Amba asks Sai what is a mean doctor. Sai replies that Satya got a head injury. It may be internal head injuries. Then Amba starts crying and asks Sai if her son will survive or not. Sai tells Amba to not think such bas thoughts and to be positive. Now, Amba starts asking about Virat because he was with Satya. Then Sai starts to find Satya. Sai goes towards reception and asks the nurse who gave their information about Satya’s accident. The ward boy said Satya was found in the car. Virat’s missing news is informed by Ashwani. The doctor said after the check Satya’s reports, his head features. It may be that someone hit him with a heavy object.

Amba is shocked and tells everyone that Virat trying to kill Satya. Then Sai replies that Virat can not do this type of rubbish thing. Amba says to Sai that she found Virat’s phone in the car. Now, everyone is waiting for Satya’s recovery. When Amba comes home, she is shocked to see Sai cleaning Virat’s face. Sai says she is mistaken and shares what happened. Amba informed the police, and now the police come to arrest Virat.