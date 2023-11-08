Gieve Patel Death Reason? Indian Poet Gieve Patel Passed Away At The Age Of 83

We are saddened to announce the passing of Gieve Patel. We are sharing a piece of sad news that the famous Indian poet Gieve Patel is no more. In this report, we will give you the recent viral news of Gieve Patel. The heartbreaking news is coming that the Indian poet who was also a well-known physician is more. The sudden passing of Gieve Patel left the whole community shocked. The nation paid tribute to the legendary poet Gieve Patel. People are coming on the internet and wondering about his cause of death. Read more in the next section.

As per the sources, the Indian poet, playwright, painter, and physician Gieve Patel passed away. The Indian poet Gieve Patel was 83 years old at the time of his passing. He was born on August 18, 1940. Gieve Patel was a beloved member of the Green Movement which worked to protect the environment. The unexpected passing of Gieve Patel left the nation with a feeling of deep sorrow. Gieve Patel was an Indian poet of basically speaks about nature. If we talk about his famous poems such as Body, Mirrored Mirroring, How Do You Withstand, and On Killing a Tree? He was too passionate about his work. Stay continue with this page.

Gieve Patel Death Reason?

The world is battling with their sorrow after the loss of Indian poet Gieve Patel. Now, the individuals want to know the cause of the death of Gieve Patel. As per the sources, the Indian poet Gieve Patel was diagnosed with cancer. He had been battling cancer for a long time. He passed away at the Palliative Care and Traning Centre in Pune. The legacy of Gieve Patel will always continue and he will never forgotten by his loved ones. Further, he spent his childhood in Mumbai where he got his education.

Gieve Patel became a doctor after getting a degree from Grant Medical College, Mumbai. In his started career, Gieve Patel worked in a government job. Gieve Patel was a multitalented artist who was an expert in many works. He was also an advocate for nature. In this playwright, he taught about several aspects of the human experience and behavior. Not only this, Gieve Patel was also a renowned artist. In 2005, he retired from his medical post. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, his friends, and all the young men and women he impacted during his life.”The community mourned the loss of a remarkable figure who touched countless lives through his guidance and mentorship.