Gigi De Lana Car Accident: Band Members Injury Update 2023

Gigi De Lana Car Accident- She and her band were involved in an accident on Sunday morning.

Gigi De Lana is a multi-talented Filipino artist, singer-songwriter, actress, model, and dancer. Gigi gained recognition after participating in the singing competition Tawag ng Tanglan. She has a YouTube channel called “Gigi De Lana & The Gigi Vibes”, where she and her band often showcase their performances. Rise Artists Studio and Star Magic currently manage Gigi. She recently made her silver screen debut with the film “Four Sisters Before the Wedding”.

According to a news report, on May 14, 2023, Filipino singer Gigi De Lana and her band, The Gigi Vibes, were involved in a car accident on their way to Ilocos Norte. Fortunately, the injuries suffered by Gigi, band members Mela, Oyus, Mela, John, and four other crew members were minor. In a statement released on Facebook, Gigi confirmed that no one other than her team was involved in the accident. After receiving medical clearance, the band proceeded with their scheduled show in Ilocos. An official statement was shared by Gigi after the incident. De Lana, wearing a cast on her left arm, could not complete her performance of the song “Noypi.” Video clips uploaded online showed her being escorted off the stage by emergency personnel.

Gigi and her band, The Gigi Vibes, were involved in a car accident from the "Sulong Aurora Event" to the "Himala Sa Buhangin Event" in Ilocos Norte. The incident occurred at around 10:20 am. In light of the recent car accident, Gigi and her bandmates asked their fans for prayers. They expressed their regret in canceling the scheduled gig, explaining that the well-being and recovery of Gigi, Oyus, Jon, and their team members is their priority following the unfortunate incident. They assured their fans that they would make it up to them.