Gillingham Stabbing at Wilkinson: One Dead, Police Looking For a Suspect Explained!

1 hour ago
by Nitin kashyap

A horrific incident caught the attention of the people across Gillingham city after an incident that occurred took place on Wilkinson high street. After the incident took place, the street has been cordoned off with “blood everywhere”. According to the sources, a one-person was killed in a stabbing incident on Wilkinson high street. Since the incident took place, there is a moment of fear among those people, who lives nearby the area. The senseless act of violence not only affected the family and friends of its victim. Let’s find out what was the reason behind this incident and how did it happen.

Gillingham Stabbing at Wilkinson

Now, the case has been registered at the police station and the police are trying to locate the victim who is involved in this case. Kent Police took its Facebook account and explained the incident. Now, police are also looking for witnesses following a report of a boy being robbed in a park in Gillingham. The incident took place at around 04:15 PM on Saturday, March 4, 2023. According to the sources, the victim and his friend were walking in the Great Lines when they were approached by two teenage boys. Keep reading to know more details here.

Gillingham Stabbing at Wilkinson

After the incident was reported, the Kent Police Officers and South East Coast Ambulance Service rushed to the scene to handle the situation. They found a teenage boy with injuries consistent with stab wounds. Later, the boy was rushed to the London hospital for medical treatment, while the police are currently conducting inquiries to establish the full circumstances of the attack.

As per the reports, the details of the victim have not been disclosed yet by the investigators. Kent Police wrote,” It is alleged that one suspect held the victim, while the other threatened him with a red-handled bladed weapon and stole his phone. The teenagers are reported to have fled the scene when they were disturbed by a passing member of the public”.

The post continued,” Both suspects were wearing black balaclavas and are described as being around 16 years old. One was white, around five feet and eleven inches tall, with ginger hair. He was wearing a light-colored hooded top and grey jogging bottoms. The other was described as mixed race and was wearing a blue coat, dark blue jogging bottoms, and rainbow-tinted glasses”. If anyone will get any kind of information regarding to the incident, they should call the Medway appeal line on 01634 792209, quoting crime reference 46/40832/23.

