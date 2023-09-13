Sports

GIM vs SAR Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Gimnasia vs Velez Sarsfield Scorecard

10 hours ago
Add Comment
by Shivam Kumar

Hello footballer lovers, we have a piece of great news for those who like to watch football matches because the Argentina Cup League is going to play thier next football match. This match is set to take place between Gimnasia (GIM) and Velez Sarsfield (SAR). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world who are excited to watch and enjoy this upcoming football match. This match is fixed to be played at 02:30 am on Thursday 14 September 2023 and it will played at Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo. Let’s continue this article to know more about this upcoming football match, so read it completely.

GIM vs SAR Live Score

Both teams had played multiple head-to-head matches in this tournament and now going to be once again in a head-to-head match. It makes this football match more interesting for the viewers and the fans who are expressing thier love for this match. The exact details and scores of the points table are not confirmed and not many details are coming forward. The previous matches of both teams were amazing and most liked by the fans. Fans are supporting thier favorite players and expecting that this match will come with various unexpected turns.

GIM vs SAR (Gimnasia vs Velez Sarsfield) Match Details

Match: Gimnasia vs Velez Sarsfield (GIM vs SAR)
Tournament: Argentinian Cup League
Date: Thursday, 14th September 2023
Time: 02:30 AM (IST) – 09:00 PM (GMT)
Venue: Estadio Juan Carmelo Zerillo

GIM vs SAR (Gimnasia vs Velez Sarsfield) Starting 11

Gimnasia (GIM) Possible Starting 11 1.Tomas Durso, 2. Leonardo Morales, 3. Nicolas Colazo, 4. Felipe Sanchez, 5. Bautista Barros Schelotto, 6. Franco Torres, 7. Benjamin Dominguez, 8. Nicolas Sanchez, 9. Rodrigo-Agustin Saravia, 10. Eric Ramirez-I, 11. Rodrigo Castillo

Velez Sarsfield (SAR) Possible Starting 11 1.Gaston Gomez, 2. Lautaro Gianetti, 3. Tomas Guidara, 4. Miguel Brizuela, 5. Elias Gomez, 6. Elias Cabrera, 7. Claudio Aquino, 8. Gianluca Prestianni, 9. Christian Ordonez, 10. Braian Romero, 11. Abiel Osorio

This match will be live broadcast on Fancode and some verified sites. Lots of people are showing their curiosity to enjoy this upcoming match and it is determined that this upcoming will be most liked by the fans and the audience at the stadium. The weather is clean and clear on the match and there is no chance of rain. None of the players had any injuries before this match and every player is ready to give thier best. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to read more articles on sports kind of topics.

You may also like

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Replica Rolex has equipped these replica rolex watches with a classic Oyster bracelet that is fully brushed stainless steel.