GIR vs ATH Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Girona vs Athletic Bilbao LaLiga EA Sports

The Scottish League is going to play their next football match and it is set to be played between the two teams: Girona (GIR) and Athletic Bilbao (ATH). Both teams have a large number of fans who are very excited about this match and they are expressing their excitement. This upcoming football match will begin to play at 01:30 am on Tuesday 28 November 2023 at Montilivi. Both teams are going to the match against each other and will be a banging match. Many questions are coming forward such as both teams, team players, predictions, scores, and many more, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information.

According to the points table, both teams played 10 matches in this league and received a good response from the audience. Lots of fans are waiting for this match and it is determined that it will be one of the best matches of this league. Girona has faced eight wins, one loss, or one draw in the last matches and the team is ranked in the 2nd place on the points table. On the other side, Athletic Bilbao has faced five wins, three draws, or two losses in the last few matches. All the players will give their best until the end which makes this match more interesting.

GIR vs ATH (Girona vs Athletic Bilbao) Match Details

Match: Girona vs Athletic Bilbao (GIR vs ATH)

Tournament: LaLiga EA Sports

Date: Tuesday, 28th November 2023

Time: 01:30 AM (IST) – 08:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Montilivi

GIR vs ATH (Girona vs Athletic Bilbao) Starting 11

Girona (GIR) Possible Starting 11 1.Paulo Gazzaniga, 2. Arnau Martinez, 3. Miguel Gutierrez, 4. Daley Blind, 5. Eric Garcia, 6. Aleix Garcia, 7. Ivan Martin Nunez, 8. Yangel Herrera, 9. Viktor Tsyhankov, 10. Artem Dovbyk, 11. Savio Moreira

Athletic Bilbao (ATH) Possible Starting 11 1.Unai Simon, 2. Dani Vivian, 3. Inigo Lekue, 4. Oscar de Marcos, 5. Aitor Paredes, 6. Mikel Vesga, 7. Oihan Sancet, 8. Nico Williams, 9. Inigo Ruiz-de Galarreta, 10. Inaki Williams, 11. Gorka Guruzeta

There is no player who is suffering from any injury. It will be telecast live on JioCinema where fans can easily enjoy it. If we talk about the team winning prediction then Girona has more chances to face victory in this upcoming match against Athletic Bilbao as per their previous scores. It cannot be exactly confirmed which team will win. There is no possibility of rain on the match day and the weather is also clear on the match day. Fans are supporting their favorite teams and cheering up them for this match.