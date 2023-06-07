Girl Dead, Boy Hospitalised After Consuming Poison on Moving Bus as Family Disallows Marriage

There is shocking news coming forward that a couple consumed poison on a moving bus amid their family disallowed marriage. The girl succumbed to the substance and lost her life while the boy was discovered in an unconscious condition on the sleeper bus. Many people and netizens are interested in this incident and are curious to know more about it. In our daily world, many cases are came out in which couples decide to commit suicide following their parents rejecting thier marriage. In this article, we are going to share every single piece of news related to their death and this incident.

It is shared that the girl lost her life and the boy is now hospitalized after consuming poison. This incident took place on Thursday 1 May 2023 and they consumed poison in a moving bus. The couple decided to take this decision because their families rejected thier marriage and had disallowed them to tie the knot. The girl is identified as Hema Ramakrishnappa who was a resident of Bengaluru and the boy has been identified as Akhil, who hails from Bagalkote.

Girl Dead, Boy Hospitalised After Consuming Poison

On Tuesday 5 May, a case was registered at Ranebennur police station after this incident. In a report, it is stated that the girl had told her parents that they were eloping to Mumbai when her parents rejected thier decision to marry. The couple consumed the poison on the moving bus with the intention of dying by committing suicide. The other passengers and co-passengers detected a foul smell in the moving bus and they found the couple. The bus stooped near Ranebenner and was taken to the hospital. There is an investigation is ongoing but currently, not much information has been shared related to this topic.

As per the sources, the deceased girl was a student of B.Com final year, and the by was also a student. The girl succumbed to the substance and the boy was discovered in an unconscious condition on the moving sleeper bus and was later taken to a hospital. This news is creating a storm on the internet sites and many social media users are sharing their reactions towards this incident. Various cases are coming out in which the couple commits suicide because many problems arise such as no future planning, fake love, family problems, and many more.