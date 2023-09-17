Gita Mehta was 80 years old and passed away at her Delhi residence on Saturday. She was the daughter of the late Odia political leader and one of the first families of the state. Her elder sister is Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Although she belonged to the ‘first family’ of Odisha, Gita made her mark as a writer. Her debut novel, Karma Kola, came out in the 1970s. Snakes and Ladders came out in 1993. A River Sutra, a collection of short stories, came out in 2004. This was one of the first Indian-language literary works to be considered a cult work internationally before the genre was known as such. Continue to read this article.

The Sutra was about the struggle between purity and passion, but Mehta presented it in her tragic-cosmic style and, as is typical for a sutra, the book is full of wise sayings. The Sutra is often seen as a representation of Indian culture, but it also has a double vision, playing a role in how the West perceives Indian culture. It covers a wide range of terrain, from music to religion to major cultural sites. The story is set in the mid-to late-20th century in and around the Narmada River in central India.

She was married to publishing pro Sonny Mehta who used to be the head of Alfred A. Knopf. In 2019, the BJP government gave her the Padma Shree, India's fourth highest civilian honor, for her work in literature and education. She declined the honor saying it was "premature" and could be "misinterpreted" in the election year. She has worked as a TV documentary producer and/or director for UK, European, and US networks. From 1970-1971, she worked as a TV war correspondent for NBC's Dateline Bangladesh. Her work in Bangladesh is well-known.

PM Narendra Modi expressed his condolence on X. "Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of Smti. Gita Mehta Ji was a multi-talented person. Her intellect and enthusiasm for writing and filmmaking were second to none. She also had a passion for nature and conservation. My heartfelt condolences to the entire family of Smti. Smti Om Shanti. My thoughts and prayers are with you, Prime Minister. "Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Mishra said in a statement. "Condolences to the bereaved family from the government of Odisha on the sad news of Smti Gita's demise." Governor of Odisha Ganesh Lal also expressed his condolences.