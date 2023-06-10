Gitanjali Aiyar Death Reason? Doordarshan’s legendary Voice in English News, Obituary

In this article, we are going to talk about a very well-known Indian TV anchor Gitanjali Aiyar. We are going to give information about Gitanjali Aiyar and 10 things to know about Doordarshan’s legendary voice in English news anchor. We feel sad to share that she is no more between us. She was a well-known news anchor personality. Everyone knows her due to her anchoring skills. She passed away on Wednesday. People have very eager to know about her in detail. If you want to know the complete information regarding this news so continue with this page till the. Let’s discuss this in detail.

According to the sources, India’s eminent news anchor Gitanjali Aiyar passed away on Wednesday. If you are searching how she died so let us tell you that she was suffering from Parkison’s disease. Let’s read in detail more about Gitanjali Aiyar. She was one of India’s first English female news presenters on national broadcaster Doordarshan. Aiyar, 71, was suffering from Parkinson’s disease and collapsed after returning home from a walk, sources close to the family said. She joined Doordarshan in 1971. She also got many times for her excellent performance. She was honored at least four times.

Gitanjali Aiyar Death Reason?

Further, several political leaders and noted media personalities took to Twitter to pay their respects to the eminent anchor. She was only 72 years old at the time of her death. She has two children. She has one son whose name is Shekar and one daughter name Pallavi. Both children studying in the U.S. Let’s talk about 10 facts about Gitanjali Aiyar in detail.

1) She graduated from Kolkata’s Loreto College in ‘ 71.2. B. She started her career in 1979 after joined Doordarshan.

2) She was very passionate about acting therefore she received a diploma in theatre from the National School of Drama.

3) She was also honored with Indira Gandhi Priyadarshini Award. She got this award for Excellent Women in 1989.

4)She was very inspired by Surojit Sen and Pamela Singh.

5) After completing her graduation, she joined All India Radio (AIR) and presented a show called ‘A Date With You’, in which she used to take English song requests on Friday nights.

6) She rose to fame when in 1971 she joined the national broadcaster Doordarshan and started presenting prime-time news.

7) After her illustrious career at Doordarshan, she left the organization in August 2002.

8) She was famous in the early-mid 1970s due to her skills. She had several faces pictured in print advertisements.

9) Aiyar was also the head of Major Donors at the World Wide Fund in India.

10) Aiyar is survived by her two children, daughter Pallavi and son Shekhar.