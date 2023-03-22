Gladys Kessler Death Reason? Federal Judge in Landmark Tobacco Lawsuit Passed Away at 85

Gladys Kessler, who was the United States district judge of the United States District Court for the District of Columbia sadly passed away at the age of 85. It is saddening to learn about the passing of the beloved Glady Kessler who is no more between us. According to the sources, the news of her death was confirmed on the Internet by the official statement. Unfortunately, Gladys took her last breath on Friday, March 17, 2023. She was a Senior Judge of the US District Court from January 22, 2007, to March 17, 2023. Let’s find out what was the reason behind her sudden passing and how did she die.

Gladys Kessler took her breath on March 17, 2023, at the age of 80. Since the news of her death was confirmed on the Internet, her family and friends have been paying tribute to her and leaving their deep sorrow to the family members who are going through a difficult time. The Abramson Scholarship Foundation wrote on Facebook,” It is with deep sadness and heavy hearts that we inform you of the death of our ASF founding board member, former mentor, and friend, Judge Gladys Kessler, who passed away on March 16, 2023″. Many people are searching for her and want to know about her personal and career life.

Gladys Kessler Death Reason?

Born as Gladys Kessler on January 22, 1938, in New York City, New York. She took her Bachelor of Arts degree from Cornell University and her Bachelor of Laws from Harvard Law School. Later, she worked as a legislative assistant to United States Senator Harrison A. Williams and subsequently for United States Congressman Jonathan B. Bingham. She also worked for the New York City Board of Education and then opened a public, interest law firm.

On March 22, 1994, President Bill Clinton nominated Kessler to fill Judge Michael Boudin’s position as a United States District Judge for the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. On June 15, 1994, the Senate confirmed her, and on June 16, 1994, she was given her commission. On January 22, 2007, she assumed senior status, and Judge Amy Berman Jackson took her place.

During her entire career, she earned huge respect and love from her colleagues. She was passionated about her career and never gave a chance to her life for a mistake. Neither any official statement nor the family released a funeral arrangement. Gladys Kessler was a beloved family member. She will be always remembered by her family and friends. Keep her in your thoughts and prayers.