Glen Duenas Accident: Man Dead After Fall From Boat Trailer at Lake Pleasant

Recently, a devasting water accident took place in which a person named Glen Duenas lost his life. Yes, you heard right a terrible accident occurred and there are some clips and pictures that are rapidly circulating over the internet sites. Glen was working at FedEx Freight and passed away recently in a boat accident. Lots of people are paying attention to this topic and showing their curiosity to know more. There is an investigation also began and lots of queries also arose. Let us know every single piece of information about this accident and the deceased in this article, so read it completely.

According to the reports, this tragic accident occurred on Sunday 8 October 2023 at Lake Pleasant, Arizona in which he lost his life. His death has brought profound sorrow among his family and friends. He was tragically involved in an accident in which he sustained multiple serious injuries. After getting reports, the paramedics and authorities arrived at the incident. Despite the best efforts to recover, he succumbed to his injuries and lost his life on Sunday 8 October 2023. He passed away due to his injuries and the cause of his death was his injuries which he sustained in this water accident. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Glen Duenas Accident

There are no confirmed details about Glen Duenas’s personal life but we have fetched some information about him. He was a hardworking person and he worked at FedEx Freight. He was known for his dedication and contributions to multiple aspects of life. He was not only professional in his work but also a beloved member and loyal friend. He helped the people around him and spread love with his open arms. He will be always remembered for his kindness and willingness to help others. He has a strong bond with his loved ones and his loved ones missed him deeply by their pure hearts.

His death news was announced by Brendon Remillard through a post on Facebook that left his friends, family, and the community in deep sorrow. Social media is full of tributes for his loss and many are expressing their sadness for his loss. Presently, his family hasn't shared any information about his funeral arrangements but it will be announced soon. The reason behind this waterboat accident is not revealed but the investigation is ongoing and we will update you soon.