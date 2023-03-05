Glen Lockett Death Reason? SST Records Producer Glen “SPOT” Lockett Passed Away at 72

Recently the news has come on the internet Glen Lockett has passed away recently. He worked as the in-house producer and engineer who is no more among his close ones and took his last breath on 4 March 2023 at the age of 72. His passing news has been confirmed by a former label co-owner Joe Carducci. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his death. Now his family, friends and well-wishers have been mourning his death. Now many people are very curious to know about Glen Lockett and how did he die. We have more information about the news and will share it with you in this article.

Glen Lockett was an American record producer. his full name was Glen Michael Lockett but he was better known as Spot. He was a renowned record producer for being a house producer and engineer for the significant independent punk record label SST Records. He produced more than 100 records, multiple of which are bonafide classics in the punk and hardcore world. He was an executed photographer and published a book of his work titled Sounds of Two Eyes Opening. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Glen Lockett Death Reason?

Glen “Spot” Lockett is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 4 March 2023, Saturday at the age of 72. Since his demise news has come on the internet many people are very saddened and shocked by his sudden death and now they are curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Lockett passed away at Morningside Healthcare in Sheboygan, Wisconsin. He was using oxygen ever since and was waiting for a lung transplant, but he was admitted to the hospital three months ago after having a stroke. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Lockett was born in the United States in 1951, when he was 12 years old he started playing the guitar and at one point auditioned for Captain Beefheart. Later, he moved behind the boards to co-produce and make seminal punk and hardcore albums. He was a very famous personality who will be always missed by his close ones. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to his family and paid a tribute to him on social media platforms.