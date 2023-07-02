How did Glenn Agliotti die? Convicted drug dealer dies at Johannesburg hospital

The breaking news is coming that a very big drug dealer died. Yes, you are reading right that convicted drug dealer Glenn Agliotti. Glenn Agliotti is no more. People are getting in shocked after hearing about his demise news. He was known worldwide due to drug dealing. ‘People are searching for this news in huge quantities. This news has gone viral on the internet and is getting much attention. People want to know he died. Was he suffering from any serious illness? If you want to know the complete information regarding this news, continue with this page until the end and read the full article.

Glenn Agliotti Death

According to the sources, a very well-known drug dealer Glenn Agliotti is no more. He took his last breath at Johannesburg. He was convicted of drug Kingpin. As per sources, Glenn Agliotti passed away last Friday. He was arrested in connection with Kebble’s murder on November 16, 2006. He was a very famous drug dealer. He was a close friend of Jackie Selebi. Jackie Selebi, the National Commissioner of the South African Police Service. Agliotti admitted, and Selebi accepted, that he had called Selebi imminently after Kebble’s death, from near the place of the murder. This news is making huge controversy.

As per reports, Lieutenant-Colonel Mavela Masondo get this information from the hospital where Glenn Agliotti died just after 19:00. The dead body of Glenn Agliotti was sent for the postmortem. He died on July 1, 2023. People are searching in quantity about his cause of death. If you are searching for his cause of death so let us tell you that his cause of death is still unknown. The authority is not shared his correct cause of death news. He died under mysterious circumstances. His demise news is becoming a hot topic in every news channel’s headlines. People are sharing this news in massive quantities. To know more stay connected with this page.

He was called mostly a drug trafficker and a drug dealer. Further, was also known as the Landlord, which made him sound like a mafia boss. He was the own Jewerky business. He started his drug dealing in the late 1990s which make a huge turn in his life. He made relationships with corrupt officials and criminals. Further, he was 64 years at the time of his death. There were many criminal records had been filed against Glenn Agliotti. He was sent to prison many times for the crime and drug dealing.