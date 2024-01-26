Glenn Highway Crash: First-Hand Video Shows Multi-Vehicle Pileup Damage, CCTV

Today we will talk about that first-hand video which has been gaining immense popularity on social media for the last few days. The viral video purportedly shows damage caused to several vehicles on the Glen Highway and is being widely viewed on internet sites. In our daily life, a lot of videos are shared on the internet and many of them go viral due to their content. Many social media users are using online platforms to watch this viral video and get more information related to this topic. So, our sources have gained all the details related to this video and mentioned it in our article.

Reportedly, this viral video was shared by Scott Herbert and it shows some of the damage in a multi-vehicle crash. In this crash incident, dozens of cars and trucks were involved. It led to the closure of all southbound lanes of the Glenn Highway near the Knik River bridge on 25 January 2024. Multiple vehicles were featured in this viral video and all the vehicles were identified as cars and trucks. The details about this accident topic are limited and it is not completely shared yet. Scroll down this page and continue your reading to know more…

Glenn Highway Crash

According to reports, the entire incident was captured in a video and it went viral within no time after it was uploaded on internet sites. The video begins with a man named Scott Herbert and shows a multiple-accident incident. The viral video also shows highway patrol officers pushing a car and clearing the highway. The incident caused the closure of all southbound lanes of the Glenn Highway near the Knik River Bridge. The running time of this viral video is about 1 minute 23 seconds and it was uploaded by Scott Herbert on January 25, 2024.

It is currently unclear where the video was first shared but it is now available to watch on various social media pages. This video is related to the painful collision between a car and a truck. There is no news of any casualty nor anyone injured in this incident. This viral video was taken by Scott Herbert and is trending on various social media pages. This video shows the damage caused in a multi-vehicle crash on January 25, 2024, which involved dozens of cars and trucks and closed all southbound lanes of the Glenn Highway near the Knik River Bridge.