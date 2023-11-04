Glenpool police investigate fatal car crash on Highway 75. Good Day Readers, Today news has come stating that Glenpool authorities are conducting an investigation into a deadly traffic accident on Highway 75. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.

A fatal car crash on Highway 75

While the investigation is still in progress, an adult female was tragically pronounced deceased at the accident site, as a result of injuries sustained during a rollover incident. The accident occurred when she tried to make a left turn across northbound traffic and was subsequently struck by another vehicle. The accident site is not anticipated to be fully cleared by 5 p.m., and only one lane will be open for northbound traffic on Highway 75 at 166th Street South as investigative work continues.

Glenpool law enforcement is presently at the location of a deadly car crash on Highway 75 near 166th Street South in Glenpool. Northbound traffic on Highway 75 is restricted to a single lane and is expected to remain so during the ongoing investigation. All lanes are projected to reopen by 5 p.m. on Friday. According to the police, the incident involved two vehicles, each with a single driver. The impact of the collision resulted in one driver’s fatality, while the other declined treatment at the scene.



Motorists are advised to steer clear of the area while emergency crews conclude their on-site investigation. In 2021, there were 39,508 motor vehicle accidents in the United States, leading to 42,939 fatalities. This equated to a mortality rate of 12.9 deaths per 100,000 individuals and 1.37 deaths per 100 million miles driven. The number of fatalities per 100,000 individuals varied from 5.7 in Rhode Island to 26.2 in Mississippi. The death rate per 100 million miles driven ranged from 0.71 in Massachusetts to 2.08 in South Carolina.

Motor vehicle crash fatalities varied by type across different states. For instance, Wyoming had the highest percentage of deaths involving SUV and pickup occupants (47 percent) and a relatively low percentage of deaths among car occupants (18 percent). Conversely, Rhode Island had the highest percentage of fatalities involving car occupants (49 percent) and a relatively low percentage of deaths among SUV and pickup occupants (14 percent).

Hawaii reported relatively low proportions of fatalities for both cars (14 percent) and SUVs and pickups (18 percent), but a relatively high percentage of pedestrian deaths (27 percent) and motorcyclist deaths (35 percent). The District of Columbia had the highest percentage of crash-related deaths involving bicyclists (7 percent) and the highest percentage involving pedestrians (44 percent).