GLI vs POZ Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Piast League vs Lech Poznań Polish League

Here we are sharing big and exciting news with you that one of the best Polish leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. This match is going to be played between Piast League vs Lech Poznań. Both teams are very powerful and they are ready to show their best moves in the playground. Now all the fans are also super excited about the match as they know that it will be enjoyable and interesting. Now fans have been searching for the match details. Here we have more information about the GLI vs POZ match and we will share it with you in this article.

All the fans are very excited about the cricket match as they want to support their favorite team. Now fan’s wait is going to be over super soon as only a few hours left for this match. If anyone waits to see the match then you can book the tickets from websites. The Polish League match between Piast League and Lech Poznań will be played at Stadion Miejski. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all cricket match lovers are very curious to know about the match details like a team, date, day, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. Let’s take a look at the match details.

Match details

League: Polish League

Team:Piast League (GLI) vs Lech Poznań (POZ)

Day: Saturday

Date:22nd July 2023

Time:11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Stadion Miejski

Piast League (GLI) Possible Playing 11:1.Frantisek Plach, 2. Ariel Mosor, 3. Jakub Czerwinski, 4. Jakub Holubek, 5. Arkadiusz Pyrka, 6. Patryk Dziczek, 7. Grzegorz Tomasiewicz, 8. Michal Chrapek, 9. Jorge Felix, 10. Michael Ameyaw, 11. Kamil Wilczek

Lech Poznań (POZ) Possible Playing 11:1.Filip Bednarek, 2. Alan Czerwinski, 3. Antonio Milic, 4. Miha Blazic, 5. Filip Dagerstal, 6. Kristoffer Velde, 7. Jesper Karlstrom, 8. Radoslaw Murawski, 9. Afonso Sousa, 10. Artur Sobiech, 11. Filip Szymczak

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams have amazing players and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. This match is going to be played Piast League vs Lech Poznań on 22nd July 2023 from 11:30 PM (IST) – 06:00 PM (GMT) at Stadion Miejski. As per the recent match result then Lech Poznań has very good form in recent matches, most probably they will win this match. Let's see which team will win the match.