Global Cars with a Score of 5 Stars In Euro NCAP Crash Test In 2019 :- Europe’s New Car Assessment Programme (Euro NCAP) recently released its list of the best cars of 2019 across various segments. Reportedly, all these cars found their way into this list for achieving a 5-star rating in the crash test conducted by the Euro NCAP and all of them are European-spec models. The safety watchdog has listed down both, the winner and the runner up, for each class and category, right from superminis to large off-roaders/SUVs.

As per the reports, a total of fifty-five cars were assessed in the year 2019, among which, forty-one achieved the top accolade, making it one of the most impressive years on record since Euro NCAP started to evaluate consumer safety of cars on the European market. The cars come with several safety features and driving assistant system, that makes them one of the safest cars of 2019.

Starting with the supermini class, the winning spot was shared by two models as both the Audi A1 and the Renault Clio tied in for the top spot. Both cars are among the most popular models in the European market. While the sporty Audi A1 got 95 percent for adult occupant safety and 85 percent for child occupant safety, the Renault Clio bagged 96 percent and 89 percent for adult and child occupant protection, respectively. The runner up in this category was Ford’s newly launched Puma, which also bagged a 5-star rating but marginally missed the top spot because of its adult occupant safety score of 94 percent and child occupant safety score of 84 percent.

In the small family car segment, the Mercedes-Benz CLA took the top spot. This again is the Euro-spec model, and the car scored 96 percent for adult occupant safety and 91 percent for child occupant protection. The runner up in this category was the Mazda 3 which scored 98 percent for adult occupant safety, the protection level for child occupant protection was 87 percent.

Next is the small SUV/MPV category, in which the winner was the Subaru Forester, which bagged the 5-star rating by scoring 97 percent for adult occupant protection and 91 percent for child occupant protection. The second spot is shared by the Mazda CX-30 and the Volkswagen T-Cross. While the former scored 99 percent for adult occupant protection and 86 percent for child safety, the T-Cross scored 97 percent and 86 percent, respectively.

As far as the large family car category is concerned, the Euro NCAP saw a tie between the Tesla Model 3 and BMW 3 Series for the top spot. The BMW 3 Series scored 97 percent and 87 percent for adult and child occupant protection respectively, while Tesla’s Model 3 electric car scored 96 percent for adult protection and 86 percent for child safety. Model 3 was also the winner of the hybrid and electric vehicles category. As for the runner up in this class, it was the Euro-spec Skoda Octavia (Estate) that came in the second position. Euro NCAP tested the Estate Wagon version of the car, which scored 92 percent for adult occupant protection and 88 percent for child occupant protection.

In the end, under the large off-road / SUV category, Euro NCAP rated the Tesla Model X as the winner, which scored 98 percent for adult occupant protection and 81 percent for child occupant protection. However, due to its lower rating in the latter, the Model X was a runner up in the Hybrids and EV class, right behind the Model 3. That said, the runner up in the large SUV class was the Seat Tarraco, which scored 97 percent for adult occupant protection and 84 percent for child occupant safety.