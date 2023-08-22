Gloria Coates Cause Of Death? American Composer Gloria Coated Passed Away at 89

Here we are sharing a piece of sad and shocking news with you that Gloria Coates has passed away recently. Gloria Coates was a very famous American composer who is no longer among her close ones and took her last breath at the age of 89 on Saturday. It is very painful news for the community as they lost their beloved person and they are mourning her death. Now many people are very curious to know about Gloria Coates and how she died. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Gloria Coates was a very talented lady who was a composer. She lived in Munich from 1969 until her death. She was born on 10 October 1933 in Wausau, Wisconsin. Her mother was Natalie Kannenberg, an Italian singer and her dad was Robert Kannenberg an American politician of German descent. She started improving and composing as a kid. She completed her education in Chicago at Cooper Union Art School and Columbia University. In 2021 her collaboration with Edition Peters started when she signed a publishing agreement with the company. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Gloria Coates Cause Of Death?

American composer Gloria Coates is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Saturday, 19 August 2023 when she was 89 years old. Her passing news has been confirmed by an Edition Peters Group. Since her passing news has come on the internet many people have been shocked and now they are curious to know about her cause of death. As per the report, Gloria Coates passed away peacefully at the hospital after a diagnosis of late-stage pancreatic cancer. You are on the right page for more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As far as we know, Gloria Coates was a beloved person in the family. She was a very talented lady who did great work in her career and achieved huge success due to her best work and she will be always missed by her family, friends and well-wishers. Since her passing news came on the internet many people have been very shocked. Many people have expressed their deep condolences to her family and paid tribute to her on social media platfroms. May Gloria Coates’s soul rest in peace. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.