Gloria Dea Cause of Death? First Las Vegas Magician Passed Away at 100, Obituary

Gloria Metzner, better known by her stage name Gloria Dea sadly passed away at the age of 100. She was the first-ever magician who performed in Las Vegas, as well as starring in films during the Golden Age of Hollywood has gone from this world leaving her family and friends devastated. Being a magician, Gloria Dea was also an actress and dancer in the Hollywood industry. According to the sources, one of Dea’s caretakers says that she took her last breath on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at her Las Vegas residence. Let’s find out what was the reason behind her unfortunate passing and how did it happen.

Since the official announcement was made regarding to her passing, her friends and loved ones are paying tribute to her and leaving their deep sorrow for the family members who are going through a difficult time as they lost their beloved family members tonight. Las Vegas Locally took its Twitter account and wrote along with her pictures,” Gloria Dea, the first magician to perform on the Strip, passed away today in Las Vegas. She was just 19 when she first performed her magic act at El Rancho Vegas on May 14, 1941, RIP”. Keep reading this article to get more info.

Gloria Dea Cause of Death?

Born as Gloria Metzner on August 25, 1922, in Oakland, California, United States. She was the daughter of Martha and Leo Metzner. His father served in World War I in the 363rd Infantry Regiment of the 91st Division, then returned home to become a paint salesman and owner of a chain of paint stores. She also performed as a magician in local circles under the stage name of the “The Great Leo”.

At the age of 4, she began performing tricks and by the age of 7, she was being noted as “the young working magician in the world”. She specialized in the hat trick, from which she pulled her two pet pigs and a pigeon. She became the youngest member of the Pacific Coast Association of Magicians at the age of 11 and won an award from the Association for best work with livestock in competition at 12.

The news of her sudden passing was confirmed by the director of clinical services for Valley Hospice to the press. During her career, she also performed on the silver screen with starring roles alongside Buster Crabbe in “King of the Congo”. Unfortunately, Gloria Dea died from coronary artery disease at her Las Vegas residence. She will be always remembered by her friends and family.