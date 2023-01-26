GNG vs CAM Live Score Dream11 Team Prediction Today’s Match, Fantasy Football Tips

Hello friends, here we are sharing exciting news for those who love to watch football matches. A very well know and favourite Dutch League is all set for the football match. This match is going to be played between FC Groningen vs Cambuur. Both teams are very famous and they have a huge fan following. Fans have been waiting for this match as they know that both teams are powerful and it will be more interesting to see two powerful teams on the ground. Here we have more information about the GNG vs CAM match and we will share it with you in this article. So let’s start the article.

It is a highly anticipated football match and fans are also very excited for the match. If you want to watch a football match then you can book your ticket on the websites. All the players of the match are very excited for the match as they will also be ready to show their amazing moves in the playground. The Dutch League match between FC Groningen vs Cambuur will be played at Euroborg. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Currently, all the fans are very curious to know about the match details like team, time, date, venue, day and other details of the match.

Match Details

Team:FC Groningen (GNG) vs Cambuur (CAM)

League: Dutch League

Day: Thursday

Date: 26th January 2023

Time: 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT)

Venue: Euroborg

FC Groningen (GNG) Possible Playing 11: 1. Michael Verrips, 2. Mads Sorensen, 3. Mike te Wierik, 4. Yahya Kalley, 5. Liam van Gelderen, 6. Laros Duarte, 7. Aimar Sher, 8. Joey Pelupessy, 9. Tomas Suslov, 10. Ricardo Pepi, 11. Florian Kruger

Cambuur (CAM) Possible Playing 11: 1.Joao Virginia, 2. Calvin Mac-Intosch, 3. Sai Van Wermeskerken, 4. Leon Bergsma, 5. Doke Schmidt, 6. Mees Hoedemakers, 7. Jamie Jacobs, 8. Mitchel Paulissen, 9. Felix Mambimbi, 10. Roberts Uldrikis, 11. Robin Maulun

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both team's players are very amazing and outstanding and they all are ready to defeat each other in the match. This match is going to be played between FC Groningen vs Cambuur on 26th January 2023 from 11:15 PM (IST) – 05:45 PM (GMT) at Euroborg. If we talk about the recent match result then the GNG team did not win any single match out of 5 and on the other hand CAM team also did not win any match and draw 1 match. But CAM has more chances to win the match as it looks good in the playground.