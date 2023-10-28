Goa Gil death Reason? Goa Trance pioneer Goa Gil Passed Away at 72, Family

In today’s article, we have brought you such news about which you all are desperate to know. Recently, information has been received from the news that Goa Gil is no more with us. Yes, you heard it right. Everyone looks sad after hearing the news of Goa Gil’s death. Even after hearing the news of Goa Gil’s death, people have started asking many questions like when Goa Gil died. What could have been the reason for Goa Gil’s death and many more questions? But we have collected every information related to the news of Goa Gil’s death. If you also want to know about this news in depth, then stay with us till the end of the article.

Goa Gil was a very famous musician, DJ, remixer, and party organizer. He was born on 11 October 1951 in San Francisco, California, U.S. As he grew up, his enthusiasm for music increased, after which he came to Goa city of India, and started his music career. After which he disguised himself as a saint and people also started calling him “Babaji”. He was the spiritual founder of Goa Trance. But the recent news of his death on the internet has shocked everyone.

Goa Gil death Reason?

We know that this question must be running in your mind at this time when and why did Goa Gil, known as Shri Mahant Managalanand Puri, die? However, while answering this question, let us tell you that Goa Gil said goodbye to this world on October 26, 2023, at the age of 72. The cause of Goa Gil’s death has been attributed to lymphoma, which is a type of cancer. But the sad thing is that he could not win his ongoing battle with this disease and he died.

Jason Pavao shared the news of Goa Gil's death with great sadness on social media, as many people, including his fans and fellow artists, expressed their grief in his post. Even after his death, he will remain immortal in the hearts of people and the imprint of his personality that he has left in the hearts of people will remain like this.