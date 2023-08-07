Goa Road Accident: Speeding Mercedes Rams into Several Vehicles, Three Dead

Recently the shocking news has come on the internet that three people have been killed and two others wounded after being involved in the accident. This tragic accident happened in Ponda taluka. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms Many people are shocked. This news left many questions in people’s minds and now people have been searching for the news on the internet as they are very curious to know about the whole information about the news. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As we already mentioned three people lost their lives and two others have been injured in a major accident. This horrible incident happened after a speeding Mercedes GLS SUV rammed into three motorcars and two two-wheelers while heading towards Panaji on the Banastrai bridge in Ponda taluka. The driver of the Mercedez car escaped the mishap location but later he was arrested by the police. Since the news has come on the internet lots of people are very saddened as no one thought that it would happen. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Goa Road Accident

Reportedly, After the horrible incident, two injured persons were taken to Goa Medical College for treatment. The dead people have been identified as a 58-year-old Suresh Phadte, Bhavana Fadte, 52, from Divar and Arup Karmakar who was 26 years old from Bhandora. Mohan Gaude, the inspector connected to the Mardol police station informed IANS. The Mercedes, which had been heading towards Panaji, might have gone to the incorrect side after ramming into the oncoming vehicles and two-wheelers. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

The police have been searching if the driver was in an intoxicated state when this accident occurred. Deputy SP Ashish Shirodkar the driver of the SUV, was sent for a medical examination due to suspicion of being under the influence of alcohol. However, an eyewitness opposes this statement, claiming that the car was driven by a lady.