GOFC vs COBT Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Goias FC vs Coritiba Brazilian Serie A-League

Hello football lovers, the Brazilian Serie A League’s next football match is going to take place and this match is fixed to be played between two teams Goias FC (GOFC) and the opponent team is Coritiba (COBT). This upcoming match will begin play at 06:00 am on Tuesday 4 July 2023 and this amazing match will be played at Estadio da Serrinha Multi-Stadium. If you are a football lover and curious to know more about this upcoming football match then you reached the right site. In this article, we shared the complete information about this football match such as reports, previous gameplays, teams, team players, and more, so read continuously.

Let us know the points table score of both teams. Goias FC had played a total of 12 matches and faced three wins, seven losses, and two draws. This team is currently ranked 16th place in the points table of this tournament. On the other hand, Coritiba had also played 12 matches in which they faced eight losses and four matches. This team is currently ranked in the 19th place in the points table. Both teams didn’t give the best gameplay but it is said that every player will his best until the end of this football, so watch and enjoy.

GOFC vs COBT (Goias FC vs Coritiba) Match Details

Match: Goias FC vs Coritiba

Tournament: Brazilian Serie A-League

Date: Tuesday, 4th July 2023

Time: 04:30 am

Venue: Estádio da Serrinha

GOFC vs COBT (Goias FC vs Coritiba) Starting 11

Goias FC (GOFC) Possible Starting 11 1.Tadeu Ferreira, 2. Maguinho Silva, 3. Sidimar Fernando Cigolini, 4. Hugo Ferreira de Farias, 5. Lucas Eduardo, 6. Bruno Santos, 7. Everton Morelli, 8. Jhonny Lucas, 9. Guilherme Costa Marques, 10. Alesson Batista, 11. Gabriel Novaes

Coritiba (COBT) Possible Starting 11 1.Gabriel Vasconcelos Ferreira, 2. Henrique, 3. Jean Pedroso, 4. Natanael Moreira Milouski, 5. Bruno Gomes, 6. Jamerson de Jesus, 7. Marcelino Moreno, 8. Igor Liziero, 9. Robson dos Santos, 10. Alef Manga, 11. Ze-Roberto Assuncao-deAraujo-Filho

As per the exclusive reports, The weather is completely clean and clear on the match day and there is no chance of rain. Currently, no player has any injury before this match and everyone is ready to play this upcoming football match. This football match will be broadcast live on Fancode where the fans and people can enjoy this upcoming match. The fans are excited to watch this football match and it is determined that this match will be one of the best matches of this tournament. It is also said that this upcoming match will be fully enjoyed by the fans and viewers. Stay connected to dekhnews.com to get more articles on exciting news topics.