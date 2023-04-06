Happy Good Friday Prayers Songs Hd Video Bible Verses Short Poems 2023

Good Friday is the festival of Christian people and it is a public holiday. Good Friday is celebrated in Easter Week. Good Friday is the day of praying and give blessings, people on this day send motivational quotes and pictures to their near and dear once through so many social sites. This holiday is observed during Holy Week as part of the Paschal Triduum on the Friday preceding Easter Sunday and it is often coincide with the Jewish observance of Passover. Good Friday is also known as “Holy Friday” which is celebrate in the week of Easter Sunday. In the evening at the churches Christ’s death is remembered with solemn hymns, prayers of thanksgiving, a message centred on Christ suffering for our sakes, and observance of the Lord’s Supper. Also on this day people share some inspiring quotes and sayings with their near and dear once. Scroll this page to get songs and bible verses. Good Friday Quotes Sayings Wishes Messages Status 2021

Good Friday Prayers

O Jesus, Who by reason of Thy burning love for us

hast willed to be crucified

and to shed Thy Most Precious Blood

for the redemption and salvation of our souls,

look down upon us here gathered together

in remembrance of Thy most sorrowful Passion and Death,

fully trusting in Thy mercy;

cleanse us from sin by Thy grace,

sanctify our toil,

give unto us and unto all those who are dear to us our

daily bread,

sweeten our sufferings,

bless our families,

and to the nations so sorely afflicted,

grant Thy peace,

which is the only true peace,

so that by obeying Thy commandments

we may come at last to the glory of heaven.

Let us pray. We beseech you, O God,

look upon this Your family

for whom our Lord Jesus Christ allowed Himself to

be betrayed

into the hands of wicked men

and to undergo the torment of the Cross.

In His Name grant our petition.

Good Friday Songs Hd Video

Good Friday Bible Verses

1 Peter 2:24 – Who his own self bare our sins in his own body on the tree, that we, being dead to sins, should live unto righteousness: by whose stripes ye were healed.

John 3:16-17 – For God so loved the world, that he gave his only begotten Son, that whosoever believeth in him should not perish, but have everlasting life.

Mark 9:31 – For he taught his disciples, and said unto them, The Son of man is delivered into the hands of men, and they shall kill him; and after that he is killed, he shall rise the third day.

Mark 10:34 – And they shall mock him, and shall scourge him, and shall spit upon him, and shall kill him: and the third day he shall rise again.

Mark 8:31 – And he began to teach them, that the Son of man must suffer many things, and be rejected of the elders, and [of] the chief priests, and scribes, and be killed, and after three days rise again.

Romans 5:6-10 – For when we were yet without strength, in due time Christ died for the ungodly.

Matthew 12:40 – For as Jonas was three days and three nights in the whale’s belly; so shall the Son of man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth.

Isaiah 53:5 – But he [was] wounded for our transgressions, [he was] bruised for our iniquities: the chastisement of our peace [was] upon him; and with his stripes we are healed.

Psalms 121:3-8 – He will not suffer thy foot to be moved: he that keepeth thee will not slumber.

Isaiah 60:1-22 – Arise, shine; for thy light is come, and the glory of the LORD is risen upon thee.

John 19:1-42 – Then Pilate therefore took Jesus, and scourged [him].

Mark 15:42 – And now when the even was come, because it was the preparation, that is, the day before the sabbath,

Luke 23:54 – And that day was the preparation, and the sabbath drew on.

Leviticus 23:1-44 – And the LORD spake unto Moses, saying,

Leviticus 23:5-8 – In the fourteenth [day] of the first month at even [is] the LORD’S passover.

Mark 14:1 – After two days was [the feast of] the passover, and of unleavened bread: and the chief priests and the scribes sought how they might take him by craft, and put [him] to death.

Mark 14:12 – And the first day of unleavened bread, when they killed the passover, his disciples said unto him, Where wilt thou that we go and prepare that thou mayest eat the passover?

Acts 3:1-26 – Now Peter and John went up together into the temple at the hour of prayer, [being] the ninth [hour].

John 19:31 – The Jews therefore, because it was the preparation, that the bodies should not remain upon the cross on the sabbath day, (for that sabbath day was an high day,) besought Pilate that their legs might be broken, and [that] they might be taken away.

Good Friday Short Poems

GOOD FRIDAY POEM

I took a walk upon a hill called Calvary.

They had hung this man upon an old rugged tree.

His body was bruised and beaten so bad.

They had pressed a crown of thorns on this man’s head.

They had nailed his hands and nailed his feet.

He looked so very tired, he looked so very weak.

I pressed myself closer so that I may better see.

I asked the people who might this man be.

They said his name’s Jesus and he’s the Son of God.

A sacrifice he said he’s made for one and for all.

Then he cried, “My God, hast thou forsaken me.”

But that’s not the case for he came to make all men free.

He cried, “Father, forgive them” and bowed his head down.

I couldn’t speak or move, for I was totally spellbound.

The thief cried, “Jesus, remember me.”

He replied, “I go to Paradise and you’ll be with me.”

Jesus said to John, “Behold, now there’s your mother.”

For he said he’ll rise and sit at the right hand of his Father.

He looked towards his mother and said, “there’s your Son.”

And that’s all it took and the adoption was done.

He lifted his head and exclaimed that he thirst.

The crowd started to laugh and that made his pain worse.

He said, “Father, I commend my spirit to you.”

He looked towards Heaven and I looked up there too.

I heard music and praise from a heavenly host.

Jesus whispered “IT IS FINISHED,” and he gave up

his Ghost.

But that’s not how this story has to end.

For three days later, Jesus rises again.

