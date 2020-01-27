71st Indian Republic Day: Google Doodle Shows India’s Culture Diversity :- Continuing its trend to pay homage on the special days with attractive doodles, Google is celebrating India’s 71st Republic Day highlighting the country’s rich cultural heritage and diversity by including various landmarks like the Taj Mahal to India Gate, flora, fauna and various dance forms, etc. in a colourful doodle. The doodle is said to be created by Singapore-based guest artist, Meroo Seth.

There is a big peacock, the national bird of India, that is also working as the first ‘O’ of the word Google. Apart from this, there is an elephant, a camel and even the common public transports like an auto-rickshaw and buses.

On January 26, 1950, India’s Constitution came into effect. The day is also remembered as the anniversary of the declaration of Purna Swaraj (complete freedom) by the Indian National Congress in 1929. Until 1947 the day was celebrated as ‘Purna Swaraj Day’ every year. In 1950, India embarked on its journey as a Republic, affirming to the principles laid down in the Constitution and the day started to be celebrated as the Republic Day.

Today’s celebration started with Prime Minister Narendra Modi paying tribute to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives while fighting for the country at the newly-built National War Memorial on the Republic Day for the first time instead of the Amar Jawan Jyoti beneath the India Gate arch. This was followed by President Ram Nath Kovind unfurling the tricolour.

Brazilian President Jair Messias Bolsonaro who was the chief guest for the 71st Republic Day celebrations was accorded the ceremonial Guard of Honour at the Rashtrapati Bhawan by President Kovind and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The day is celebrated with a 90-minute display of government-sanctioned tableaus focusing on the nation’s military might, cultural diversity, and socio-economic progress.

The entire national capital has been put under a multi-layered, ground-to-air security cover with thousands of armed personnel keeping a tight vigil over it.