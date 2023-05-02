Google Pixel 7a to Launch on May 11 in India Full Specification Features Design and More

We are before you with the latest announcement done by Google about the launch of Pixel 7a. The smartphone will be launched on May, 11 at the Google I/O event as per the reports. The news has been reported on Twitter and it would be available in India through Flipcard after May, 11 as per the initial reports. People are excited about the new launch engineered by Google. As its specifications and features and other details are leaked, people are searching for it. Since Google India unveiled the smartphone, the expectations of people are high from the successor of Pixel 6a. We are sharing about the specifications, and features of the upcoming new launch by Google. Stay connected.

Google is presenting the smartphone with 6.1- inches FHD+OLED display screen. The smartphone is expected with an improved refresh rate panel of 90 Hz and is powered by Tensor G2 with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage. It is expected to be an upgraded model of Pixel 6a. The body built would be of Gorilla glass in an aluminum frame. Its battery is going to be Li-Po 4500 mAh and is non-removable. The poster shared by Google on Twitter showcased it in Arctic Blue but more colour options like carbon and white are expected. There could be a triple camera setup at the back, including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX787 primary sensor. Its charging support would be 18 W wired.

Google Pixel 7a to Launch on May 11

If we talk about the pricing of the smartphone, some reports are suggesting that the Pixel 7a would be released for Rs 49,999. As it is an upgraded version of the Pixel series it is going to be a little more expensive than its predecessor Pixel 6a which was released at Rs 43,999. The specifications and features of the smartphone have been sourced from leaked reports, however, Google has made no official announcement about the hardware and other specifications of the model.

There are also speculations that Google may unveil the new Pixel Fold, Pixel tablet along with new updates on Android 14, and Google Apps at the Google I/O 2023- Google’s biggest launch event of the year. It is also expected that Google may talk about its AI chatbot- ‘Bard’ at the event. Successor to Pixel 6a, the Pixel 7a is said to come with an improved display and improved features also with an updated camera system as per the leaked sources. The pricing of the upcoming handset is also in speculation. Let’s see what the giant tech is going to offer this month. Stay tuned………..