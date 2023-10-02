Google Pixel 8 to Vivo V29 Series, Launching in October Full Specs and Features

Today, we have great news for those who are waiting to buy a new smartphone in the upcoming months and it is a good time for them. It is shared that from the Vivo V29 series to the Google Pixel 8 series and many other smartphone series are scheduled to launch this month. This news is creating a buzz and running at the top of the internet and many are showing thier attention to this topic. Various questions are also arising related to this topic, so we made an article and shared every single piece of information such as the release date, timing, features, price, series, and more in this article.

As per the exclusive sources, this month is coming with various surprises and festivals that will be enjoyed by the people. Recently, it was revealed that three series of phones are set to launch in this month and this news attracts the interest of many. Our sources have fetched a lot of details here and will discuss all the details of the Google Pixel 8 series, Vivo V29 series, and Samsung Galaxy series. Many details remain to share with you so, keep continuing your reading to know more.

Google Pixel 8 to Vivo V29 Series

Google Pixel 8 series includes Google Pixel 8 and Google Pixel 8 Pro and this series is set to launch on 4 October 2023. Both offer a 50-megapixel primary rear camera and have an 11-megapixel sensor. The base model features a 6.17-inch Full HD AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120HZ and 2400×1080 pixel resolution. It might have a dual camera setup with a Sony IMX386 sensor for ultra-wide-angle shots. On the other hand, The pro model featured a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 3120×1440 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. It offers a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera.

The Vivo V29 series includes Vivo V29 and Vivo V29 Pro and it is also set to launch on 4 October 2023. Both come in three different color options and have been listed on Flipkart, especially for its Big Billion Days Sale. Both devices might have a 50-megapixel primary camera. The base model offered a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and it is powered by Snapdragon 778G. On the other side, the Pro model offers a 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and HDR10+ certification and it is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8200 chip.

Samsung Galaxy S23 FE device is also scheduled to launch on 4 October 2023. It offers a triple camera setup consisting of 50 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP camera sensors and a 6.4-inch display. It might have a 10-megapixel and this phone has a 4500 mAh battery. It might be powered by Samsung's Exynos 2200 chipset and the price is about Rs. 55,000.