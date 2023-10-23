Headline

Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India, Starting With Pixel 8 Full Specs and More

11 mins ago
by Bhawna Yadav

A recent report is coming that Google announced a plan to manufacture Pixel phones in India. Now, Google is going to introduce the first Pixel 8 units phones in India. The Goole also shares that it will be available in 2024. Recently, these interesting details have been highlighted on the web. People are showing their interest to know about this in detail. There are many interesting things about the newly pixel smartphone which we will talk about in the next section. As we earlier mentioned this month the company shares about Google Pixel 8 smartphone manufacturing. Read more in the next section.

Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India

According to the report, Google announced that the Pixel 8 will be the first Pixel-branded smartphone to be manufactured in India. The manufacturing will start in early 2024. Now, people are searching that what will be the price of the Google Pixel 8. Google has not shared the price of the first Pixel-branded smartphone and when it will drop. On Thursday, Google shared its new plan for the Pixel smartphone. The manufacturing of Google Pixel 8 is going to take place in India in 2024. This month, the company launched the Pixel 8 in India, including the Pixel 8 Pro. Further, the handset is featured with a custom Google Tensor G3 chip and a Titan M2 security chip. Keep reading.

Google to Manufacture Pixel Phones in India

The company also offers a dual rear camera setup. The battery-saver mode is also excellent which is about 72 hours of battery life. The company planned to manufacture its smartphone in India seven years after the launch of its first Pixel. The company also said that manufacturing will work for both local and foreign. The availability of the Pixel 8 and presumably Google’s subsequent Pixel smartphones is taking place in 2024, as per the company statement. You will be able to see the Pixel 8 units by next year. Swipe up the page to know more.

Rick Osterloh is a very well-known Senior VP for Devices and Services who announced the manufacturing of Pixel 8 in India. The report will be shared on Thursday. The people’s curiosity is increasing for the fast launch of Pixel 8 smartphones. The pixel smartphone demand is increasing all over the world therefore company is introducing the Pixel 8. Now, the company is going to expand its production after Pixel’s demand. This will help to meet the country’s growth. Moreover, the company is not revealed about the price and specification of the Google Pixel 8. If we get any other information regarding this news we will update you on the same site.

