Gopal Sri Ram Death Reason? Veteran Lawyer Gopal Sri Ram Passed Away at 79

a well know Veteran lawyer Datuk Seri Gopal Sri Ram has passed away recently at the age of 79. He is no more between us and he took his last breath on Sunday. This a very shocking news for his close ones and they are grieving his death. His passing shattered his loved ones.

Seri Gopal Sri Ram was a former Federal Court judge and senior deputy public lawyer. His full name was Sri Ramachandra Gopal Lyer but he was between know as Seri Gopal Sri Ram. In 1994 he was selected directly to the Court of Appeal from the private bar during Mahathir Mohamad’s administration. He was the first practitioner in Malaysia to be elevated directly. He was a very kind and wonderful person who achieved huge success due to his best work. Scroll down the page for more information about the news.

Gopal Sri Ram Death Reason?

According to the report, a former Federal Court judge Seri Gopal Sri Ram has passed away recently at the age of 79. He took his last breath on 29 January 2023, Sunday. His passing news has been confirmed by a Deputy public defender, Mohamad Mustafa P. Kunyalam. Reportedly, he passed away at around 12:15 pm in a private hospital. He was admitted to a private hospital in Kuala Lumpur last week for taking treatment for a lung infection. It is very shocking news as they lost their beloved member of the family. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Seri Gopal Sri Ram was born on 16 August 1943. He completed his education at Lincoln's Inn, London in 1969 and after that, he attened Victoria institution. Ram was a married person and his wife's name is Chandra Sri Ram. The couple was blessed with two sons. Since his passing news went out on social media lots of people are very shocked by his sudden death. Many people are expressing the profound condolenes to his family and he paid tribute to him on social media platforms.