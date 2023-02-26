Gordon Pinsent Death Reason? ‘Away From Her’ Canadian Actor Passed Away At 92:- Gordon Pinsent, one of the iconic Canadian actors, and singers sadly passed away at the age of 92. Unfortunately, the actor who was known for his appearance in the “Away From Her” movie has gone from this world leaving his family and loved ones devastated. According to the sources, the news of his sudden demise was confirmed by his friend actor Mark Critch. He confirmed this heartbreaking news in a phone interview with the Canadian Press. It is hard to believe that Gordon Pinsent is no more between us. Let’s find out how did he die?

Well, The Newfoundland native has been a household name in Canada for several years, known for his many appearances on stage and screen. A statement was released late Sunday, written on behalf of Gordon’s family by his son-in-law, the actor Peter Keleghan,” Gordon Pinsent’s daughters Leah, and Beverly, and his son Barry would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side”. The statement continued,” Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath”.

Who Was Gordon Pinsent?

Born as Gordon Edward Pinsent on July 12, 1930, in Grand Falls, Newfoundland. He was the youngest of six children in the family. His mother, Florence was originally from Clifton and his father, Stephen Arthur Present was a paper mill worker and cobbler. His family immigrated from Kent t Devon in England. He was suffered from rickets. He began his acting career on stage in the 1940s at the age of 17. He started with a role in a radio drama on the CBC, and later, moved into television and film as well.

Gordon Pinsent Death Reason

Later, the actor began his acting career in 1957 at Winnipeg’s Theatre 77 which is now popular as the Royal Manitoba Theatre Centre, under the direction of John Hirsch. In 1962, the actor got married to actress Charmion King and the couple remained together until her last breath of her in 2007. Leah Pinsent, the couple’s daughter is also an actress. During his career, he won several awards such as Canadian Screen Award, Genie Award, ACTRA Award, Banff Television Festival, Gemini Award (five times), and Canadian Film Award.

Unfortunately, the talented personality of the Canadian film community has gone from this world. Still, the family didn't announce the funeral and obituary arrangements yet and along with this, they didn't disclose the cause of his sudden demise. As per the sources, the actor died due to his age-related health issues. Gordon Pinsent will be always remembered by his family and friends.