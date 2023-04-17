GOT vs MAL Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Swedish League Goteborg vs Malmö FF

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. One of the best Swedish League is all set for the match. This match is going to be played between Goteborg vs Malmö FF. Both teams are very famous and they are ready to show their best moves on the playground. As we all know that cricket is one of the best games and people love to watch matches. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details. Here we have more information about the GOT vs MAL match and we will share it with you in this article.

It is a highly anticipated match, Swedish League is coming back with its two powerful teams. This match is going to be very interesting and entertaining. Now all the players are also ready to face each other. The Swedish League match between Goteborg vs Malmö FF is going to be played at Gamla Ullevi. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain during the match. Now all the lovers of the match are very keen to know about the match details including the team, date, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So scroll down to the next page for more information about the match.

Match Details

League: Swedish League

Team: Goteborg (GOT) vs Malmö FF (MAL)

Date: Monday

Day: 17th April 2023

Time: 10:40 PM (IST) – 05:10 PM (GMT)

Venue: Gamla Ullevi

Goteborg (GOT) Possible Playing 11: 1.Pontus Dahlberg, 2. Oscar Wendt, 3. Johan Bangsbo, 4. Sebastian Hausner, 5. Emil Salomonsson, 6. Gustav Svensson, 7. Hussein Carneil, 8. Elias Hagen, 9. Eman Markovic, 10. Gustaf Norlin, 11. Marcus Berg

Malmö FF (MAL) Possible Playing 11: 1.Johan Dahlin, 2. Lasse Nielsen, 3. Niklas Moisander, 4. Martin Olsson, 5. Anton Tinnerholm, 6. Sergio Pena, 7. Hugo Larsson, 8. Moustafa Zeidan, 9. Anders Christiansen, 10. Isaac Kiese Thelin, 11. Taha Abdi Ali

Match Prediction

Both teams' players are very amazing and talented. This match is going to be played between Goteborg vs Malmö FF on 17th April 2023 from 10:40 PM (IST) – 05:10 PM (GMT) at Gamla Ullevi. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match result the GOT team won 0 matches and lost 2 matches and on the other hand, the MAL team won 2 matches. As per the scoreboard, the MAL team looks good in the recent match as it looks good in the recent match.