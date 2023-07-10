GOT vs VB Live Score Dream11 Prediction, Team, Goteborg vs Varbergs BoIS Swedish League

Here we are sharing a piece of exciting news for those who love to watch a football match. Because one of the best and most amazing Swedish League leagues is all set to entertain its fans with two powerful teams. It is a highly anticipated match and this match will be played between Goteborg vs Varbergs BoIS. As we all know that both teams are very famous and they are ready to give their best for winning the match. Here we have more information about the GOT vs VB match and we will share it with you in this article.

The Swedish League is all set to entertain its fans with two amazing teams. Now all the fans are also waiting for this match as they know that it will be very enjoyable and entertaining. The Swedish League match between Goteborg vs Varbergs BoIS will be played at Gamla Ullevi. If we talk about the weather then the weather will be clean and there are no chances of rain. Now all the fans are very curious to know about the match details including team, date, time, venue, lineup, and other details of the match. So let’s taka a look at the match details.

Match Details

Team: Goteborg (GOT) vs Varbergs BoIS (VB)

Date: 10th July 2023

Day: Monday

Time: 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT)

Venue: Gamla Ullevi

League: Swedish League

Goteborg (GOT) Possible Playing 11:1.Pontus Dahlberg, 2. Oscar Wendt, 3. Johan Bangsbo, 4. Gustav Svensson, 5. Sebastian Hausner, 6. Anders Trondsen, 7. Elias Hagen, 8. Eman Markovic, 9. Gustaf Norlin, 10. Marcus Berg, 11. Linus Carlstrand

Varbergs BoIS (VB) Possible Playing 11:1.Stojan Lukic, 2. Joakim Lindner, 3. Hampus Zackrisson, 4. Niklas Dahlstrom, 5. Oliver Silverholt, 6. Robin Tranberg, 7. Victor Karlsson, 8. Vinicius Nogueira, 9. Maxime Sainte, 10. Eliton Junior, 11. Dion Krasniqi

Match Prediction

As per the lineup of the match, both teams are very famous and they are ready to face each other in the match. This match is going to be played between Goteborg vs Varbergs BoIS on 10th July 2023 from 10:30 PM (IST) – 05:00 PM (GMT) at Gamla Ullevi. Now all the fans are very curious to know about recent match result. As per the report, Varbergs BoIS looks in good form in recent matches, They are the favourites to win the match. As we all know that this is the game and game can be change at the last moment. Let's see which team will win the match.