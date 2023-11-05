Goutam Halder Death Reason? Bengali Filmmaker Goutam Halder Who Directed Vidya Balan in Bhalo Theko Passed Away at 67

Bengali filmmaker Goutam Halder, who directed Vidya Balan in Bhalo Theko, dies at 67; Mamata Banerjee condoles death. Good Day Readers, Today a news has come stating that Renowned Bengali director Goutam Halder, known for directing Vidya Balan in the film “Bhalo Theko,” passes away at the age of 67; Mamata Banerjee expresses her condolences. Stay with this article to find out more about this news.



Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, expressed that the passing of Goutam Halder represents a significant loss to the realm of culture. Goutam Halder’s impressive directorial career spanned approximately 80 stage plays, including a recent production of Rabindranath Tagore’s “Rakta Karabi.” He ventured into Bengali cinema with his debut film “Bhalo Theko” in 2003, featuring Vidya Balan in the leading role. Furthermore, in 2019, he directed “Nirvana,” starring Rakhi Gulzar. Mamata Banerjee, the Chief Minister of West Bengal, conveyed her sorrow in an official statement, stating, “I am deeply saddened by the passing of the esteemed film director and theater personality Goutam Halder. His departure is a significant loss to the cultural world.

Goutam Halder Death Reason?

My heartfelt sympathies go out to his family and all those who admired him.” Chaiti Ghosal, a close friend and an actor who had a role in Halder’s “Rakta Karabi,” shared on social media, “The renowned theater figure and film director Gautam Halder has left us. I hold him in the highest regard, as he was my guiding influence in the realm of theater.” On her Instagram account, she posted a few photos with him and expressed, “RAKTOKOROBI and BISHU PAGOL will live on forever. Stay well… I’m immensely thankful for the countless RAKTOKOROBI shows I did as NANDINI under your guidance.”

Chaiti Ghosal, a close friend and an actor who had a role in Halder’s “Rakta Karabi,” shared on social media, “The renowned theater figure and film director Gautam Halder has left us. I hold him in the highest regard, as he was my guiding influence in the realm of theater.” On her Instagram account, she posted a few photos with him and expressed, “RAKTOKOROBI and BISHU PAGOL will live on forever. Stay well… I’m immensely thankful for the countless RAKTOKOROBI shows I did as NANDINI under your guidance.”