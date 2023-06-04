Government Bans Drugs: Why Nimesulide And Paracetamol Banned?

There is a piece of news coming forward that the government bans 14 confirmed dose combination drugs. This news runs in the headlines of the news channels and rapidly circulates on various social media pages. It is shared that the Centre has banned 14 fixed-dose combination (FDC) drugs in the country and this news is creating a great buzz on the internet and various social media pages. Many people are showing their interest in this news and are curious to know more related to this topic. In this article, we are going to discuss in detail the entire matter, so read it wholly.

Why Nimesulide And Paracetamol Banned?

As per the exclusive news and information, the center has banned 14 FDC drugs due to ‘no therapeutic justification’ and potential risk to patients. In the banned drugs Nimesulide and Paracetamol dispersible tablets Chlorpheniramine Maleate and Codeine syrup are included and mention specially. The center also shared that there is “no therapeutic justification” for these medicines and they may involve “risk” to people. it is said that FDC drugs contain a combination of two or more active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) in a fixed ratio. Shift to the next paragraph and continue reading this article.

Let us know the 14 banned drugs which are said used for treating common infections, cough, and fever combinations such as Nimesulide Paracetamol dispersible tablets, Chlorpheniramine Maleate Codeine Syrup, Pholcodine Promethazine, Amoxicillin Bromhexine and Bromhexine Dextromethorphan Ammonium Chloride Menthol, Paracetamol Bromhexine Phenylephrine Chlorpheniramine Guaiphenesin, and Salbutamol Bromhexine. There is “no therapeutic justification for this FDC (fixed dose combination) and the FDC may have a risk to human beings said the expert committee. Hence, many people are interested and it is necessary to prohibit the manufacture, sale, or distribution of this FDC under section 26 A of the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, of 1940.

Regarding this matter, The Health Ministry has issued a notification and now this news is making a storm on the internet. This news is currently running in the trends of the internet and gathering a lot of attention from various social media accounts. Many social media users are sharing their relations to this order in which shared positive reactions and many shared negative reactions.