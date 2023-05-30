Graham Knuttel Death Reason? Irish Painter Graham Knuttel Passed Away at 69

Here we are sharing saddened news with you that one of the best artist Graham Knuttel has passed away. He was very well known as an Irish painter and sculptor who is no more between us and he breathed last at the age of 69 on Saturday. Since the news has come on the internet many people are very broken. Currently, his passing news has been gaining huge attention from the people as they are very curious to know about him and how did he die. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Graham Knuttel was a very talented and amazing Irish figurative artist and his work was collected by numerous celebrities including Eddie Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Michael Stipe, Robert De Niro, Frank Sinatra, and many more. He was initially known for sculptures, he has since become a painter. He was a very talented person who did great work in his career. In 1976 he achieved the Royal Canada Trust Award for Young Sculptors. He also co-founded Wicklow Fine Art Press in 1981. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Graham Knuttel Death Reason?

Irish painter and sculptor Graham Knuttel is no more among his close ones and he took his last breath on 27 May 2023, Saturday when he was 69 years old. His passing news has been confirmed by Knuttel’s Facebook page. Since his passing news came on the internet lots of people are stunned and now they must be very curious to know about his cause of death. On the basis of the report, Graham Knuttel died peacefully and it is believed that he died due to his old age. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

As far as we know, Graham Knuttel was born in Dublin in 1954 and he completed his schooling in Sandford. Later he completed his graduation from the Dun Laoghaire School of Art and Design with a Diploma in Fine Art Sculpture. He was a very amazing person and achieved huge success due to his best work. Since his passing news has come on the internet many people have expressed their deep sympathies to his family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. May Knuttle's soul rest in peace.