Graham McGrath Cause of Death? Florida Teen’s Body Found a Day After Falling off Boat into Lake Como

The shocking news comes to us. A 19-year-old college student was found dead in a lake near a Southwest Florida University Campus on Thursday after the day he went overboard during a boat ride with several people. His body was recovered from a Florida lake on Thursday. After the day he fell overboard during a boating trip with friends. Graham McGrath has passed away unexpectedly. The unexpected death of his gives great sadness to his family and friends. His family needs time to recover from his death and make preparations for his funeral. Read the whole article carefully to know more.

McGrath was a student of the Florida Gulf Coast University and fell into the lake around 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday. After rigorous search that had been going on for more than 12 hours continued into the early morning hours of Thursday, and it was at this time that the authorities discovered McGrath’s body at around 11 in the morning. The sheriff’s office dispatched a helicopter, jet skis, and divers to assist in the search for the missing student from Florida Gulf Coast University. The lake covered an area of eighty acres. Swipe to continue to know more details related to this case.

Graham McGrath Cause of Death?

Gulf Coast president Aysegul Timur shows his sadness on the death of Graham McGrath death. His life loss was so tragic. the FGCU student who went missing yesterday afternoon while on a private boat on the shared lake between the university and Miromar Lakes. The Lee County Sheriff Carmine Marceno hoped that they find him in good health but unfortunately found his dead body. The Sheriff shared that they did not find any foul play. The circumstances surrounding his death have not been made public. Officials said they interviewed the 13 students on board the boat when McGrath went overboard. Let’s read the whole article to know the full details.

The search goes whole night and continued till mid-morning Thursday. Some of his college students walked and pedaled past a residence hall on a road winding along the lake. Some of them pulled out cell phone, documenting the events as officials pulled in additional equipment under the partly cloudy skies of a sweltering Florida summer. The boat was a private vessel with a capacity for 16 occupants, Marceno said. Fourteen were aboard. He said the vessel came out of Miromar Lakes through the shared lake. Graham McGrath’s friends huddled together and waited for news. other student noticed the commotion in passing.