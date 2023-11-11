Grammy Awards 2024: Taylor Swift Beats Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie With all-time Record Grammy Nominations

Taylor Swift’s name is gathering huge attention on the internet sites and it is coming out that she recently received a Grammy award. She is an American singer-songwriter and she has a large number of fans around the world. She has surpassed Lionel Richie and Paul McCartney with all-time highest Grammy nods for Song of the Year and this news is creating buzz on the internet. Many people and social media users are showing thier interest to know more about this topic. Here, we will share all the details about this topic and we will try to share the details about these popular personalities, so read completely.

Taylor made history by earning seven nominations for Song of the Year at the Grammys, surpassing Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie, who had six nominations each. As per the Recording Academy, the singer’s recent Hot 100 No. 1 single ‘Anti Hero’ is a potential winner at the upcoming ceremony. This news is coming forward from Los Angeles, California. This song is available on Youtube and the running time is about 5 minutes 10 seconds. The song has become her biggest single and topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight non-consecutive weeks. She has been nominated for Song of the Year six times and she surpassed Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie with her seventh nomination. Swipe up this page and continue your reading.

Taylor Swift Beats Paul McCartney and Lionel Richie

Taylor’s song “Anti Hero” is ranked at the top and she broke the all-time record for the most nominations for any person in the Song of the Year category for songwriters with her hit song. “Anti Hero” is one of the eight contenders for the prestigious award at the upcoming Grammys. After being nominated for the song this year six times, she showed her remarkable songwriting skills and popularity. Her first Song of the Year nomination came in 2010 for ‘You Belong With Me’. In 2015 She earned a consecutive nod for Shake It Off’ and then in 2016, she received one more consecutive nod for ‘Blank Space’.

The Grammy Awards event will take place on 4 February 2024 in Los Angeles and others nominated for Song of the Year include Lana Del Rey and Dua Lipa. Billie Eilish, Jon Batiste, and SZA have also been recognized. This function comes with many unexpected events and many are expressing thier curiosity to know who will win this award this year. Taylor Alison Swift is an American singer-songwriter and she is recognized for her songwriting, musical versatility, artistic reinventions, and influence on the music industry. We will update you soon. Stay tuned to dekhnews.com to get articles on exciting news topics.