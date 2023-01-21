Grandma Holla Funeral & Obituary Updates: TikToker Helen Davis Dies At 97:- Recently the news has come on the internet that Helen Davis passed away recently at the age of 97. She was very famous as Grandma Holla on Tik Tok. She is no longer among her close ones and she took her last breath on Sunday. Helen Davis was very famous on Tik Tok for her viral videos. Since her passing news went out on the internet, many people are very shocked by her sudden death. Currently, the whole social media grieving her death. Now many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

Who Was Grandma Holla?

According to the report, Helen Davis was professionally known as Grandma Holla. She was born in 1926 and worked as a special education teacher for part of her life. She started posting videos in August 2021 on Tik Tok. Because her granddaughter suggested she give it a try. Williams would often capture her grandmother’s relatable reactions and post them online which fast noticed the eye of many people. She was full of energy and eager to share her views with other people at the age of 97. She was a very nice person who earned huge respect. Scroll down the page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

According to the report, Grandma Holla passed away at the age of 97. She had taken her last breath on 15 January 2023, Sunday. Since her passing news went out, many people are very curious to know about her cause of death. So her cause of death was cancer. She died after a long battle with cancer. Her passing news has been confirmed by Davis’ granddaughter, Chelle on many social networking sites. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Grandma Holla Funeral & Obituary Updates

Davis’ granddaughter, Chelle said that her grandmother died peacefully in her when she was sleeping. She will be missed by her family, friends and other people. According to the post, the funeral services will be taken place on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at New White Community Church. Since the news has come on the internet and as soon as this news circulated on social media platforms uncounted reactions started hitting the headlines on the internet. Lots of people are very saddened by Davis’s death and they people expressed their profound condolences to her family and paid tribute to him on social media platforms. Stay tuned to Dekh News for more updates.