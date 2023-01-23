Graylan Paul Spring Cause of Death? Second SFA Student Dies After Critical Injuries

The entire internet and the Vandagrieft High School community are mourning the passing of their beloved student, Graylan Spring who sadly passed away. Yes, the graduate of Vandagrieft High School dies after suffering a major accident. According to the sources, Graylan was involved in a motor vehicle collision with a semi and the incident took place in East Texas. Due to this, two fatalities have been reported. The incident left everyone shocked including Stephen F. Austin Community, college athletes’ families, students, and wider members of the public. Keep reading to know more details about this unfortunate passing of Graylan Spring.

Being a former member of Vandegrift High School, he was also the Vipers football team wide receiver. He died from injuries sustained in a collision with an 18-wheeler Friday near Corrigan. The Vandegrift Viper Baseball Facebook page wrote,” Our Viper Baseball family is heartbroken to announce the passing of 2022 alumni Graylan Spring. Graylan was a freshman football player at Stephen F. Austin University and had been a four-year baseball and football player at Vandegrift. Graylan was always smiling, a loyal friend and teammate and will be profoundly missed”. Now, a GoFundMe page has been set to raise money for an SFA Scholarship in Graylan’s name.

Graylan Paul Spring Cause of Death?

According to the sources, Graylan Spring died after suffering a terrible car accident that left two individuals and badly injured another. Graylan Spring was a Prime student and athlete at Stephen F. Austin State University in Texas. He was studying health science. The medical team was giving treatment to him after the incident but he succumbed due to his critical condition.

Another side, the other victim was a former SFA baseball player who has been identified as Micah McAfoose. After learning about his sudden passing, the entire Tight Knit University Community left him shocked and mourning. Well, the cause of his death has not been disclosed yet but he must die due to his injuries after facing some serious sustained. Graylan Spring was 22 years old at the time of his death.

Since the news of their death was confirmed, many students, friends, and athletes are taking their social media handles to pay them tributes and giving deep condolences to their family members. It is hard to accept that they have gone too soon from this world. The Stephen F. Austin State University wrote,” On Saturday I let you know that two SFA students, Micah McAfoose and Graylan Spring, were involved in a vehicle accident just north of Corrigan on Friday afternoon. Micah did not survive the accident and it is with a heavy that I inform you that Graylan has also passed away from the injuries he sustained in the accident”.