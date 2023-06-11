Grayson Chrisley Reveals Having His Parents Todd and Julie in Prison Made Him ‘Bitter’

Here we are sharing the big news with you that a very well-known actor Grayson Chrisley has been finding it tough to come to terms with his parent’s incarceration. In a podcast “Unlocked with Savannah Chrisley’, hosted by his loving sister, he revealed that his arrest has left him ‘bitter’. “To me, it’s worse than them dying. Because they are here, but they are here, but they are not here. Recently the news has come on the internet and it went viral on social media platforms. Now many people are very curious to know about the whole information. Here we have more information about the news and we will share it with you in this article.

As per the report, So it’s just time that’s being wasted. I am stating, like, if they passed away, there is no possibility of you getting any more time with them. So it’s over’ he stated. Struggling with his feelings, Grayson said, “There’s always a part of you that’s bitter. There is no way around it. It has gonna suck for as long as they are there”. You are on the right page for more information about the news, so please read the complete article.

Grayson Chrisley Reveals Having His Parents

Reportedly, a well-known couple Todd and Juile have been sent to jail for a combined 19 years on the counts of fraud and tax evasion in November 2022. His dad has been serving his 12-year sentence at Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in January. Meantime, 50 years old Julie is doing her time of 7 years at Federal Prison Camp Marianna in Florida and Federal Correctional Institution. The latter is set to serve another 16 months of probation time following being released. “Our schedules don’t align. Scroll down to the next page for more information about the news.

Grayson's sister Savannah felt resume following visiting Julie and Todd in jail recently. She is given the liability of primary carer for her brother Grayson and their 10-year-old niece, Chloe. The sister shared in January that her younger brother had a breakdown after their mom and dad were imprisoned." 16 years old, Grayson and there's so much growth going on with him right now, and it breaks my heart to know that my parents have been missing out on that."