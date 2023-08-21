GRD vs RVL Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Granada vs Rayo Vallecano La Liga League

In this article, we are going to talk about the next football match in the La Liga League. This match is set to be played between Granada (GRD) and Rayo Vallecano (RVL). This upcoming football match is fully set to begin at 01:00 am on Tuesday 22 August 2023. This match will be played at Los Carmenes and is most liked by the people at the stadium. Lots of people are coming in the fan list of both teams and both teams contain a massive amount of fans from around the world who are so much excited to watch this match and curious to know about this football match, so we made an article and shared the complete information about this football match such as teams, team players, points table, reports, previous gameplay and more in this article.

As per the points table, both teams played one match in this tournament and this upcoming match is the first head-to-head match of both teams. Granada faced a loss in their previous match and is currently ranked in 19th place on the points table. On the other side, Rayo Vallecano won the previous match in this tournament and is currently ranked in 7th place. There are more chances of RVL wins but nothing can be said too early, so watch and enjoy this upcoming match.

GRD vs RVL (Granada vs Rayo Vallecano) Match Details

Match: Granada vs Rayo Vallecano (GRD vs RVL)

Tournament: La Liga League

Date: Tuesday, 22nd August 2023

Time: 01:00 AM (IST) – 07:30 PM (GMT)

Venue: Los Carmenes

GRD vs RVL (Granada vs Rayo Vallecano) Starting 11

Granada (GRD) Possible Starting 11

1. Andre Ferreira, 2. Carlos Neva, 3. Jesus Vallejo, 4. Ignasi Miquel, 5. Miguel Angel Rubio, 6. Jose Callejon, 7. Sergio Ruiz, 8. Oscar Melendo, 9. Gerard Gumbau, 10. Myrto Uzuni, 11. Samuel Omorodion

Rayo Vallecano (RVL) Possible Starting 11

1. Stole Dimitrievski, 2. Ivan Balliu, 3. Florian Lejeune, 4. Alfonso Espino, 5. Martin Pascual, 6. Oscar Valentin, 7. Unai Lopez, 8. Oscar Trejo, 9. Randy Nteka, 10. Alvaro Garcia Rivera, 11. Isi Palazon

As per the exclusive sources, There is no player who is suffering from any major or minor injury and all players will give thier best performance in this match. There is no chance of rain on the match day weather is candid and beautiful on the match day which makes the match more interesting. This amazing football match will be broadcast live on JioCinema and some verified sites.