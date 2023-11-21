GRE vs FRA Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Greece vs France Euro Qualifiers League

Hello football lovers, we are back to share a piece of exciting news related to the upcoming match of the Euro Qualifiers League. The next match of this league is set to be played between two teams: Greece (GRE) and France (FRA). Yes, you heard right both teams are going to play the next match against each other and it will be a banging. This match is set to begin at 01:15 am on Wednesday 22 November 2023 at OPAP Arena – Agia Sofia Stadium mostly known as OPAP Arena for sponsorship reasons and UEFA competitions. Let us continue your reading to know more about this upcoming match in this article.

In this league, all the teams are performing their best and both teams belong to the Group B Points Table. Both of the teams have played a total of seven football matches and received a good response from the audience and viewers. France has faced good responses by winning all the last matches and this team is currently ranked at the top of the points table. On the other hand, Greece has faced four wins, or three losses in the previous matches, and the team is currently ranked in the 3rd place of the points table. Keep reading.

GRE vs FRA (Greece vs France) Match Details

Match: Greece vs France (GRE vs FRA)

Tournament: Euro Qualifiers League

Date: Wednesday, 22nd November 2023

Time: 01:15 AM (IST) – 07:45 PM (GMT)

GRE vs FRA Venue: OPAP Arena – Agia Sofia Stadium

GRE vs FRA (Greece vs France) Starting 11

Greece (GRE) Possible Starting 11 1.Odysseas Vlachodimos, 2. Konstantinos Tsimikas, 3. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 4. Konstantinos Koulierakis, 5. Panagiotis Retsos, 6. Anastasios Bakasetas, 7. Petros Mantalos, 8. Dimitris Kourbelis, 9. Manolis Siopis, 10. Giorgos Masouras, 11. Fotis Ioannidis