GRE vs NED Live Score Dream11 Prediction Lineup Greece vs Netherlands League Euro Qualifiers

Euro Qualifiers League is back and it is going to play thier next football match. Yes, you heard right and this match is going to be played between Greece (GRE) and the Netherlands (NED). Both teams have a large number of fans around the world and they are curious to enjoy this match. This match will take place at 12:15 am on Tuesday 17 October 2023 and this superb football match will be played at Stadium OPAP Arena. Many are waiting to watch this football match and many queries airing in people’s minds. Keep continuing your reading to know more about this upcoming match.

Both teams are going to play their 2nd head-to-head match of this tournament and it is said that this football match will be a banging match of this tournament. Greece has faced four wins, or two losses in the last six matches and this team is ranked in the 2nd place of the points table. The Netherlands also gave their best by playing five matches in this tournament. This team has faced three wins, or two losses and is currently ranked in the 3rd place of the points table. Both teams have strong and active players in their teams who will give thier best until the end of this match that makes this match more interesting.

GRE vs NED (Greece vs Netherlands) Match Details

Match: Greece vs Netherlands (GRE vs NED)

League Euro Qualifiers

Date: Tuesday, 17th October 2023

Time: 12:15 AM (IST) – 06:45 PM (GMT)

GRE vs NED Venue: Stadium OPAP Arena

GRE vs NED (Greece vs Netherlands) Starting 11

Greece (GRE) Possible Starting 11 1.Odysseas Vlachodimos, 2. Konstantinos Tsimikas, 3. Panagiotis Retsos, 4. Lazaros Rota, 5. Konstantinos Mavrapanos, 6. Anastasios Bakasetas, 7. Manolis Siopis, 8. Petros Mantalos, 9. Dimitris Kourbelis, 10. Giorgos Masouras, 11. Vangelis Pavlidis