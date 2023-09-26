Greater Noida: Man Arrested for $exually Assaulting 4-year-old Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Man arrested for sexually assaulting 4-year-old minor girl in Greater Noida. In Greater Noida, a man was arrested following a police encounter after he allegedly assaulted a four-year-old girl. In Uttar Pradesh’s Greater Noida, a four-year-old girl was reportedly assaulted by a neighbor on Monday, as per the police. The incident occurred within a village under the jurisdiction of the Jewar police station, and the 40-year-old accused was apprehended by the police following an encounter later in the evening.

A police spokesperson stated, “The girl’s father filed a complaint with the police, alleging that the accused enticed her to his residence and subsequently assaulted her against her will.” Additional DCP (Greater Noida) Ashok Kumar explained that multiple police teams were assembled to apprehend the suspect. “At approximately 8.30 pm, we received information that the accused was hiding in an orchard, and a police team surrounded the location. Despite appeals for surrender, the accused fired at the police,” Kumar stated.

In an act of self-defense, the police team responded, resulting in the injury of the accused’s leg. He has been transported to a hospital for medical treatment, and ongoing legal procedures are underway, he added. The POCSO Act stands for the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. It is a legal framework in India that was enacted in 2012 to address and combat sexual offenses against children. The primary objective of the POCSO Act is to provide special legal protection for minors under the age of 18, particularly focusing on cases of sexual abuse, exploitation, and harassment.



Key provisions of the POCSO Act include defining various sexual offenses against children, stringent punishment for offenders, establishing special courts for the speedy trial of cases, and safeguarding the privacy and dignity of child victims during legal proceedings. It places a strong emphasis on the rights and welfare of child victims and aims to create a safer environment for children by prosecuting those who commit sexual offenses against them.